Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation    MX

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(MX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MagnaChip Semiconductor : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 08:16am EDT

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE: MX) announced today it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Participating in the call will be YJ Kim, MagnaChip's CEO and Shinyoung Park, Chief Accounting Officer. The earnings press release will be issued after the market closes that day. 

The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 4448257. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. ET start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056.  The access code is 4448257.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor 
MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications.  The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 2,950 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise.

For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:


In the United States:

Bruce Entin

Investor Relations

Tel. +1.408.625.1262

Investor.relations@magnachip.com

In Korea:

Chankeun Park

Director, Public Relations

Tel. +82.2.6903.3195

chankeun.park@magnachip.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-may-6-301039790.html

SOURCE MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CO
08:16aMAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conf..
PR
03/31MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regul..
AQ
03/30MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Foundry Busines..
PR
03/27MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
03/10MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/10MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR : Updates Financial Guidance For First Quarter of 2020; ..
PR
03/02MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
03/01MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces CFO Transition
PR
02/24MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR : MX Launches New MOSFET to Enhance Protection for Wirel..
PU
02/24MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches New MOSFET to Enhance Protection for Wireless..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group