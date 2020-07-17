Log in
Public Joint Stock Magnit : Disclosure of the rights attaching to the ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts of PJSC Magnit

07/17/2020

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Disclosure of the rights attaching to the ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts of PJSC Magnit

17-Jul-2020 / 10:29 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press-Release | Krasnodar | July 17, 2020

 

Disclosure of the rights attaching to the ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts of PJSC Magnit

Krasnodar, July 17, 2020: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailer, announces that in compliance with Rules 14.3.11A R and 14.3.11B R of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules (applicable pursuant to Listing Rules 18.4.3(2) R and 18.4.3-A(3) R), the Company has forwarded the Particulars of the rights attaching to the ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts of PJSC Magnit to the FCA for publication.

The aforementioned Particulars have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

For further information, please contact:


Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries:

press@magnit.ru

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 76341
EQS News ID: 1096051

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1096051&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 766 M - -
Net income 2020 274 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 7,71%
Capitalization 5 871 M 5 889 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 308 432
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart MAGNIT
Duration : Period :
Magnit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 64,90 $
Last Close Price 60,18 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Non-Executive Director
Timothy Demchenko Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT25.53%5 889
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED7.30%34 396
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.12.99%30 487
SYSCO CORPORATION-36.15%28 142
TESCO PLC-15.40%26 307
KROGER16.35%26 271
