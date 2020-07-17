Public Joint Stock Magnit : Disclosure of the rights attaching to the ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts of PJSC Magnit

Press-Release | Krasnodar | July 17, 2020

Disclosure of the rights attaching to the ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts of PJSC Magnit

Krasnodar, July 17, 2020: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailer, announces that in compliance with Rules 14.3.11A R and 14.3.11B R of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules (applicable pursuant to Listing Rules 18.4.3(2) R and 18.4.3-A(3) R), the Company has forwarded the Particulars of the rights attaching to the ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts of PJSC Magnit to the FCA for publication.

The aforementioned Particulars have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:



Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries:

press@magnit.ru

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.