Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Magnit    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT

(MGNT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnit : Magnit Announces AGM Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:45am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit Announces AGM Results

08-Jun-2020 / 09:40 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | June 8, 2020

 

Magnit Announces AGM Results

 

Krasnodar, Russia (June 8, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting.

At the Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) held on June 4, 2020, the following nine members were elected to the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit:

  1. Alexander Vinokurov;
  2. Timothy Demchenko;
  3. Jan Gezinus Dunning;
  4. Walter Hans Koch;
  5. Evgeny Kuznetsov;
  6. Alexey Makhnev;
  7. Gregor William Mowat;
  8. Charles Emmitt Ryan;
  9. James Pat Simmons.

 

Following the results of the 2019 reporting year, the AGM approved dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 16,000,082,735.00, or RUB 157.00 per one ordinary share.

June 19, 2020 was set as the dividend record date.

This tranche will be the second dividend payment for 2019 resulting in the total amount of dividends paid for 2019 of about RUB 31 billion. On February 14, 2020 Magnit made the first dividend payment in the amount of about RUB 15 billion (RUB 147.19 per share) for 9M 2019.

Additionally, the AGM approved the annual report and annual accounting statements for 2019, the 2019 profits distribution (including the dividend distribution, as mentioned above), as well as the proposals not to pay the remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the members of the Audit commission.

The AGM approved Limited Liability Company Audit Firm "Faber Lex" as the auditor of PJSC Magnit statements prepared in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards.

The AGM approved Ernst&Young Limited Liability Company as the auditor of consolidated financial statements of PJSC Magnit and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.

 

For further information on the resolutions adopted by the AGM and the AGM poll results, please follow the link below:

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 68422
EQS News ID: 1064873

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1064873&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAGNIT
02:45aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Announces AGM Results
EQ
06/05PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons ..
EQ
05/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit announces the completion of the exchange..
EQ
05/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : ACRA Agency assigned credit rating to the exchange-t..
EQ
05/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit announces the publication of the Documen..
EQ
05/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit announces the inclusion of the Exchange-..
EQ
05/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Commencing Date of the Exc..
EQ
05/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Expiration of the Term for..
EQ
05/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Interest Rate of the Coupo..
EQ
05/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit notifies on the Change of Share by the E..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 025 M - -
Net income 2020 291 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 8,05%
Capitalization 5 463 M 5 484 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 308 432
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart MAGNIT
Duration : Period :
Magnit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 55,19 $
Last Close Price 56,01 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Non-Executive Director
Timothy Demchenko Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT12.29%5 484
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.49%32 635
SYSCO CORPORATION-28.00%31 264
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.49%28 376
TESCO PLC-10.78%28 194
KROGER12.04%25 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group