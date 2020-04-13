Log in
Public Joint Stock Magnit : Magnit Announces the Publication of its 2019 Annual Report

04/13/2020 | 03:40am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit Announces the Publication of its 2019 Annual Report

13-Apr-2020 / 10:39 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | April 13, 2020

 

Magnit Announces the Publication of its 2019 Annual Report

 

Krasnodar, Russia (April 13, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the publication of its 2019 Annual Report.

 

Please be informed that the 2019 Annual Report has been preliminary approved by the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit on April 9, 2020 (Minutes w/o No. of April 10, 2020) and is now available on the official website of PJSC Magnit.

 

Please follow the link https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/annual-reports/  to view the English version of the report and https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/annual-reports/ for the Russian version.

2019 Annual Report will soon be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism as well.

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 57970
EQS News ID: 1020659

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1020659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 463 M
EBIT 2020 948 M
Net income 2020 244 M
Debt 2020 7 557 M
Yield 2020 8,85%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 4 412 M
Chart MAGNIT
Duration : Period :
Magnit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 51,28  $
Last Close Price 45,23  $
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Non-Executive Director
Gregor William Mowat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT-0.78%4 388
TESCO PLC-9.09%28 195
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.31%28 073
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.56%26 299
SYSCO CORPORATION-42.03%25 217
KROGER7.14%24 161
