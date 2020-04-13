Public Joint Stock Magnit : Magnit Announces the Publication of its 2019 Annual Report

Press Release | Krasnodar | April 13, 2020

Magnit Announces the Publication of its 20 19 Annual Report

Krasnodar, Russia (April 13, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the publication of its 2019 Annual Report.

Please be informed that the 2019 Annual Report has been preliminary approved by the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit on April 9, 2020 (Minutes w/o No. of April 10, 2020) and is now available on the official website of PJSC Magnit.

Please follow the link https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/annual-reports/ to view the English version of the report and https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/annual-reports/ for the Russian version.

2019 Annual Report will soon be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism as well.

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Email: press@magnit.ru

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.