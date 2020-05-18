Log in
MAGNIT

(MGNT)
Public Joint Stock Magnit : PJSC Magnit Announces the Expiration of the Term for the Submission of the Offers for Exchanged-Traded Bonds

05/18/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

18-May-2020 / 19:50 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law.  The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction.  Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

 

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.  The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act.  The offer and sale of the Securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.  Subject to certain exceptions, the Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.  There will be no public offer of the Securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

 

Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent and addressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation 2017/1129/EU, as amended or superseded) («Qualified Investors»). In the United Kingdom this announcement is sent and distributed to and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and the Securities will only be available to, and any investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be engaged in with, such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other than such persons.

 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR INFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN.

Press Release | Krasnodar | May 18, 2020

 

PJSC Magnit Announces the Expiration of the Term for the Submission of the Offers for Exchanged-Traded Bonds

 

Krasnodar, Russia (May 18, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the expiration of the term for the submission of the offers from the potential acquirers of the Exchange-traded bonds to execute the preliminary agreements.

 

According to the Decision of the Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Magnit (Decision w/o No. of May 18, 2020) the term for the submission of the offers from the potential acquirers to execute the preliminary agreements has expired on May 18, 2020 at 3 PM Moscow time. According to the preliminary agreements, a potential acquirer and PJSC Magnit (through the Underwriter) shall execute principal sale and purchase agreements on Exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-002P-03 series to the bearer, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of the 002P series with the identification number of 4-60525-P-002P-02E as of 27.07.2016 (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds) on the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 64515
EQS News ID: 1050129

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1050129&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
