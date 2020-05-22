Log in
Public Joint Stock Magnit : PJSC Magnit announces the completion of the exchange-traded bonds placement

05/22/2020 | 10:25am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC Magnit announces the completion of the exchange-traded bonds placement

22-May-2020 / 17:20 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law.  The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction.  Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

 

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.  The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act.  The offer and sale of the Securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.  Subject to certain exceptions, the Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.  There will be no public offer of the Securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

 

Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent and addressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation 2017/1129/EU, as amended or superseded) («Qualified Investors»). In the United Kingdom this announcement is sent and distributed to and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and the Securities will only be available to, and any investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be engaged in with, such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other than such persons.

 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR INFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN.

 

Press Release | Krasnodar | May 22, 2020

PJSC Magnit announces the completion of the exchange-traded bonds placement

 

Krasnodar, Russia (May 22, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the completion of the Exchange-traded bonds placement.

 

Parameters of the bonds placement:

 

Type of securities:

Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-002P-03 series with centralized accounting of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of 002P series with the identification number of 4-60525-P-002P-02E as of 27.07.2016 (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds), ISIN RU000A101PJ1

Registration  number assigned to the issue and the date of assignment:

4B02-03-60525-P-002P as of 19.05.2020

International securities identification number (ISIN)

RU000A101PJ1

Authority which has assigned the registration number to the securities issue:

Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS

Maturity date:

1 092 (one thousand ninety second) day from the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement

Amount of placed securities:

15,000,000 bonds

Nominal value:

1,000 rubles each

Placement method:

open subscription

Date of the actual initiation of the placement:

May 22, 2020

Date of the actual completion of the placement:

May 22, 2020

Share of the placed securities out of the total number of securities subject to placement:

100%

Actual placement price:

15,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds were placed at the price of 1,000 rubles per each bond (100% of the nominal value of one Exchange-traded bond)

Payment method:

The payment of 15,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds was made with monetary funds in Russian rubles by means of non-cash settlement

 

 

 

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 65468
EQS News ID: 1053539

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1053539&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
