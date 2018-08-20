Log in
MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
  Report  
08/20/2018 | 10:10am CEST

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
MAGNIT PJSC:

20-Aug-2018 / 11:06 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | August 20, 2018

 

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (20 August, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting.

 

On August 20, 2018, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on August 21, 2018 with the following agenda:

 

  1. Election of the Secretary of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit".
  2. Approval of the PJSC "Magnit" buyback programme to exercise the Long-Term Incentive Programme of PJSC "Magnit" Group of Companies.

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Svishcheva Media Inquiries

Investor Relations Media Relations Department

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 5896
EQS News ID: 715521

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=715521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
