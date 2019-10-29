Log in
MAGNIT PAO

(MGNT)
MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Reports 10.5% Sales Growth in 3Q 2019

10/29/2019 | 03:05am EDT

29-Oct-2019 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Magnit Reports 10.5% Sales Growth in 3Q 2019

Krasnodar, Russia (29 October, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 3Q 2019 operating and unaudited financial results.

 

3Q 2019 key operating and financial highlights:

  • Total revenue increased by 10.5% to RUB 342.6 billion.
  • Net retail sales reached RUB 333.0 billion representing 9.1% growth YoY.
  • Wholesale revenue increased by 97.8% to RUB 9.6 billion primarily driven by distribution of pharmaceutical products.
  • LFL[1] sales growth stood at -0.7% on 2.8% average ticket growth and 3.4% traffic decline.
  • The Company opened 613 stores[2] on net basis (276 convenience stores, 1 supermarket and 336 drogerie stores). Total store base as of September 30, 2019 reached 20,497 stores.
  • Addition of selling space amounted to 207 thousand sq. m. (or 17.2% growth YoY).
  • The Company redesigned 424 convenience stores and 214 drogerie stores. As of September 30, 2019 the share of refurbished and new stores reached 67% and 48% respectively.
  • Gross Profit[3] stood at RUB 76.6 billion with margin of 22.4%. The impact of the inventory sell-off held in July-August on gross margin was 144 bps. Adjusted for this one-off factor, gross margin was 23.8% - 31 bps higher YoY due to better commercial terms.
  • EBITDA was RUB 19.8 billion with 5.8% margin down 124 bps YoY on passive inventory sell-off, LTI provisions and operating expense partially offset by improvements in commercial terms.
  • Net income decreased by 57.3% YoY and stood at RUB 3.3 billion. Net income margin decreased by 151 bps YoY to 0.9%.

 

Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, commented:

"I see clear signs of improvement in our business. Our convenience and drogerie formats continue to show positive LFL Sales. LFL Traffic, although still negative, is recovering with LFL Basket continuing its positive trend. In the third quarter we took a strategic decision to sell more than half of our passive matrix stock. It had a one-off negative effect on our EBITDA margin and LFL Sales but allowed us to clear up crucial space for our new assortment, a key component of our CVP. During the reporting period we achieved significant assortment improvements, launched the category management function and raised availability. These developments have not yet been evident in the LFL numbers but I am looking to the coming quarters with growing confidence."

 

Key events in 3Q and after the reported period:

  • In 3Q Magnit sold more than half (RUB ~16.7 billion) of its passive matrix inventory, effecting EBITDA margin 144 bps and LFL sales 117 bps. EBITDA margin adjusted[4] pre sell-off was 7.4% and LFL Sales 0.49%.
  • During 3Q 2019 Magnit appointed two members to its senior leadership team: Anna Bobrova as its HR Director and Andrey Bodrov as its Chief Investment Officer.
  • Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) assigned credit rating AA (RU) to PJSC "Magnit" and its securities. The rating outlook is Stable.
  • Magnit started to roll-out its unique multi-format loyalty program across Russia after the successful launch in three pilot regions in 2Q 2019. As of today, the Company has over 6 million active card users. In the pilot regions the share of tickets with the use of the loyalty card was 46% with penetration in sales reaching 64%.
  • Magnit launched a confectionary factory in its Industrial Park Krasnodar - Konditer Kubani - the largest confectionary enterprise in the South of Russia.
  • Magnit started to pilot its new store format - Magnit Vecherniy (Magnit Evening) offering wide range of liquor and low-alcoholic beverages and Private Label products.
  • In September Magnit opened a revamped Cash&Carry store with the updated pricing model and new services for customers.
  • Magnit launched its fruit and vegetables private label - Magnit Freshness. Most of the SKUs are produced by Magnit greenhouses located in the South of Russia.
  • Exchange-traded bonds in a value of RUB 10 billion with an interest rate of 6.9% per annum and 2.5-year duration will be placed on MoEx on November 5th, 2019.

FY 2019 Guidance Update

 

Previous

New

Number of store openings, net

 

 

Convenience stores

1,500

~ 1,200

Drogerie stores

1,200

~ 1,200

Pharmacies

2,000

~ 1,200

Number of redesigns

2,000

~ 2,300

EBITDA margin

Sustainable vs FY 2018

6.5%

CAPEX, RUB billion

70-75

70-75

Operating results for 3Q 2019

 

3Q 2018

3Q 2019

Change

Change, %

Total net retail sales, million RUB

305,249

332,965

27,716

9.1%

Convenience stores

229,682

254,239

24,556

10.7%

Supermarkets

52,142

49,263

-2,880

-5.5%

Drogerie Stores

23,276

28,719

5,442

23.4%

Other formats

148

745

596

401.7%

Number of Stores (EOP)

17,392

20,497

3,105

17.9%

Convenience stores

12,813

14,507

1,694

13.2%

Supermarkets

457

467

10

2.2%

Drogerie Stores

4,122

5,523

1,401

34.0%

New Store Openings (NET)

482

613

131

27.2%

Convenience stores

310

276

-34

-11.0%

Supermarkets

0

1

1

n/a

Drogerie Stores

172

336

164

95.3%

Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m.

6,092

7,143

1,051

17.2%

Convenience stores

4,205

4,900

695

16.5%

Supermarkets

931

941

10

1.0%

Drogerie Stores

954

1,280

325

34.1%

New Selling Space, th. sq. m.

148

207

59

40.2%

Convenience stores

112

123

10

9.2%

Supermarkets

-2

2

3

-179.5%

Drogerie Stores

37

72

35

93.6%

Number of tickets, million

1,137

1,217

80

7.0%

Convenience stores

960

1,028

68

7.1%

Supermarkets

102

96

-6

-6.0%

Drogerie Stores

73

90

16

22.0%

Average ticket[5], RUB

269

274

5

1.9%

Convenience stores

239

247

8

3.4%

Supermarkets

509

512

3

0.5%

Drogerie Stores

317

321

4

1.1%

 


Operating results for 9M 2019

 

9M 2018

9M 2019

Change

Change, %

Total net retail sales, million RUB

889,994

975,976

85,982

9.7%

Convenience stores

673,330

750,016

76,686

11.4%

Supermarkets

151,209

146,262

-4,947

-3.3%

Drogerie Stores

65,049

78,477

13,428

20.6%

Other formats

407

1,222

815

200.3%

Number of Stores (EOP)

17,392

20,497

3,105

17.9%

Convenience stores

12,813

14,507

1,694

13.2%

Supermarkets

457

467

10

2.2%

Drogerie Stores

4,122

5,523

1,401

34.0%

New Store Openings (NET)

1,094

2,149

1,055

96.4%

Convenience stores

688

1,080

392

57.0%

Supermarkets

6

0

-6

-100.0%

Drogerie Stores

400

1,069

669

167.3%

Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m.

6,092

7,143

1,051

17.2%

Convenience stores

4,205

4,900

695

16.5%

Supermarkets

931

941

10

1.0%

Drogerie Stores

954

1,280

325

34.1%

New Selling Space, th. sq. m.

337

718

381

113.0%

Convenience stores

247

456

209

84.8%

Supermarkets

1

-1

-2

-305.2%

Drogerie Stores

90

244

154

171.2%

Number of tickets, million

3,257

3,472

215

6.6%

Convenience stores

2,755

2,940

185

6.7%

Supermarkets

295

284

-11

-3.6%

Drogerie Stores

206

243

37

17.9%

Average ticket[6], RUB

273

281

8

2.9%

Convenience stores

244

255

11

4.4%

Supermarkets

513

515

2

0.4%

Drogerie Stores

315

323

7

2.3%

 

 

 

LFL results

3Q 2019

LFL composition, %

Average Ticket

Traffic

Sales

Total

2.8%

-3.4%

-0.7%

Convenience stores

3.6%

-3.4%

0.1%

Supermarkets

1.6%

-7.4%

-6.0%

Drogerie Stores

2.1%

1.6%

3.7%

 

9M 2019

 

LFL composition, %

Average Ticket

Traffic

Sales

Total

3.7%

-3.0%

0.5%

Convenience stores

4.4%

-3.0%

1.3%

Supermarkets

1.6%

-5.8%

-4.3%

Drogerie Stores

3.2%

0.4%

3.6%

 

 

 

Total net retail sales for the 3Q 2019 was RUB 333.0 billion or 9.1% growth YoY (10.1% growth YoY including VAT) driven by a combination of selling space growth of 17.2% and negative LFL sales growth of 0.7%.

LFL sales growth declined from 1.7% in 2Q 2019 to -0.7% in 3Q 2019 on the back of (1) abnormally cold weather, (2) decelerating inflation, (3) clearance of passive matrix inventory and (4) strong base of 3Q18.

Average ticket growth slowed down to 2.8% in 3Q 2019 due to stock sell-off campaign resulting in shelf deflation. This was offset by trading up and growing number of items per basket (for the first time in the last two years) driven by continued assortment improvements and promo enhancement. Net of VAT, average ticket continued to grow across all formats, including 3.4% in convenience stores, 0.5% in supermarkets and 1.1% in drogeries.

LFL traffic dynamics in 3Q 2019 were under pressure from less customer visits due to cold weather. LFL traffic decline stood at -3.4%. September was the strongest month within the quarter demonstrating visible improvements in LFL traffic dynamics.

76.4% of total net retail sales was generated by the convenience segment. In 3Q 2019 Magnit opened 276 convenience stores (net) adding 123 thousand sq. m. Sales in the convenience format grew by 10.7% driven by selling space growth of 16.5% and LFL sales growth of 0.1% in 3Q 2019. LFL traffic stood at          -3.4%. LFL average ticket growth continued to be strong and stood at 3.6% in 3Q 2019.

Supermarkets account for 14.8% of the Group's net retail sales. During 3Q 2019 Magnit opened one supermarket- a revamped Cash&Carry store in Lipetsk with updated pricing system and new services for its customers. New supermarkets CVP is being piloted in one store in Moscow and a new superstore is soon to be opened in Krasnodar. Sales growth in this segment was -5.5% on the back of selling space growth of 1.0% YoY and negative LFL sales of 6.0%.

Sales growth in the drogerie format (representing 8.6% of the total net retail sales) continued to accelerate and stood at 23.4% compared to 20.2% in 2Q 2019 driven by a combination of selling space growth of 34.1% and strong LFL sales growth of 3.7%. During 3Q 2019 Magnit opened 336 cosmetics stores and added 72 thousand sq. m. of selling space. LFL traffic improved from -0.7% in 2Q 2019 to 1.6% in 3Q 2019 due to the launch of the traffic-generating promo campaign while LFL average ticket growth decelerated from 4.5% to 2.1% correspondingly primarily on the back of passive matrix sell-off project.

Magnit continued its renovation program with 424 convenience stores and 214 drogerie stores being redesigned during the third quarter. As a result, the share of refurbished and new stores was 67% for convenience and 48% for drogerie format.

 

 

Monthly operating results for 3Q 2019

 

July

YoY, %

August

YoY, %

September

YoY, %

Total net retail sales, million RUB

114,735

9.4%

112,247

7.4%

105,983

10.5%

Convenience stores

88,065

11.0%

85,266

8.8%

80,907

12.4%

Supermarkets

16,818

-5.8%

16,884

-6.0%

15,561

-4.7%

Drogerie Stores

9,687

26.9%

9,853

21.7%

9,179

21.6%

Other formats

165

259.0%

245

373.8%

335

559.0%

Number of Stores (EOP)

20,112

n/a

20,310

n/a

20,497

n/a

Convenience stores

14,333

n/a

14,418

n/a

14,507

n/a

Supermarkets

465

n/a

467

n/a

467

n/a

Drogerie Stores

5,314

n/a 

5,425

n/a 

5,523

n/a 

New Store Openings (NET)

228

n/a

198

n/a

187

n/a

Convenience stores

102

n/a

85

n/a

89

n/a

Supermarkets

-1

n/a

2

n/a

0

n/a

Drogerie Stores

127

n/a 

111

n/a 

98

n/a 

Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m.

7,007

17.3%

7,075

17.7%

7,143

17.2%

Convenience stores

4,820

17.3%

4,855

17.3%

4,900

16.5%

Supermarkets

937

-0.1%

942

0.9%

941

1.0%

Drogerie Stores

1,236

33.8%

1,260

35.0%

1,280

34.1%

New Selling Space, th. sq. m.

71

n/a

68

n/a

68

n/a

Convenience stores

43

n/a

35

n/a

45

n/a

Supermarkets

-2

n/a

5

n/a

-1

n/a

Drogerie Stores

28

n/a 

24

n/a 

20

n/a 

Number of tickets, million

409

5.0%

412

6.2%

396

10.1%

Convenience stores

346

4.8%

347

6.2%

335

10.4%

Supermarkets

33

-6.2%

33

-6.3%

31

-5.5%

Drogerie Stores

30

21.4%

31

21.2%

29

23.5%

Average ticket[7], RUB

281

4.2%

273

1.1%

267

0.4%

Convenience stores

255

5.9%

246

2.5%

241

1.8%

Supermarkets

513

0.4%

514

0.3%

509

0.9%

Drogerie Stores

328

4.5%

321

0.4%

313

-1.5%

 

 

Financial results for 3Q and 9M 2019 (IAS 17)

million RUB

3Q 2019

3Q 2018[8]

Change

9M 2019

9M 2018

Change

Total revenue

342,583

310,112

10.5%

1,000,499

905,374

10.5%

Retail

332,965

305,249

9.1%

975,976

889,994

9.7%

Wholesale

9,618

4,863

97.8%

24,523

15,380

59.4%

Gross Profit

76,609

72,860

5.1%

232,208

217,802

6.6%

Gross Margin, %

22.4%

23.5%

-113 bps

23.2%

24.1%

-85 bps

EBITDA adjusted[9]

25,290

21,742

16.3%

71,626

66,608

7.5%

EBITDA Margin adjusted

7.4%

7.0%

37 bps

7.2%

7.4%

-20 bps

EBITDA pre LTI[10]

20,351

21,742

-6.4%

64,645

66,608

-2.9%

EBITDA Margin pre LTI, %

5.9%

7.0%

-107 bps

6.5%

7.4%

-90 bps

EBITDA

19,780

21,742

-9.0%

63,099

66,608

-5.3%

EBITDA Margin, %

5.8%

7.0%

-124 bps

6.3%

7.4%

-105 bps

EBIT

8,625

12,127

-28.9%

28,674

39,556

-27.5%

EBIT Margin, %

2.5%

3.9%

-139 bps

2.9%

4.4%

-150 bps

Profit before tax

4,767

9,690

-50.8%

18,015

32,151

-44.0%

Taxes

-1,514

-2,072

-26.9%

-4,957

-6,769

-26.8%

Net Income

3,253

7,618

-57.3%

13,058

25,383

-48.6%

Net Income Margin, %

0.9%

2.5%

-151 bps

1.3%

2.8%

-150 bps

 

Total revenue in 3Q 2019 increased by 10.5% and stood at RUB 342.6 billion driven by 17.2% selling space growth (613 store additions) and -0.7% LFL sales growth.

Gross Profit in 3Q 2019 stood at RUB 76.6 billion with margin of 22.4%. The impact of the inventory sell-off held in July-August on gross margin was 144 bps. Adjusted for this one-off factor, gross margin in 3Q 2019 was 23.8% - 31 bps higher YoY due to better commercial terms. Magnit continued to implement various initiatives aimed at shrinkage optimization. Due to better forecasting, replenishment and quality in fruits and vegetables, shrinkage started to gradually improve in 3Q 2019. Logistics costs are also improving on the back of savings in transportation and increased productivity in the distribution centers.

EBITDA was RUB 19.8 billion with 5.8% margin down 124 bps YoY on passive inventory sell-off, LTI provisions and operating expense partially offset by improvements in commercial terms. The growth of operating expense YoY was driven by rental, utilities and maintenance costs partially mitigated by lower payroll, marketing, packaging and raw materials expense.

Depreciation of assets in the 3Q 2019 was RUB 11.2 billion, 24.8% higher than in the 3Q 2018. Under the new IFRS 16 methodology, the Company has adjusted useful life of assets in line with the period of corresponding lease agreements. As a result, useful life of reconstructions has been decreased from 30 years to 10 years and depreciation has been recalculated accordingly.

Net finance costs increased by 81.5% to RUB 3.8 billion compared to 3Q 2018 (RUB 2.1 billion) due to a combination of higher interest rates and higher average amount of borrowings compared to the previous year. The weighted average effective interest rate for 3Q 2019 was 8.0% (including the effect of subsidized debt).

Income tax for 3Q 2019 was RUB 1.5 billion. Effective tax rate increased to 31.8% compared to 21.4% in 3Q 2018 due to higher share of non-deductible expenses.

As a result, net income in 3Q 2019 decreased by 57.3% YoY and stood at RUB 3.3 billion. Net income margin decreased by 151 bps YoY to 0.9%.

As of 30 September 2019 Net Debt was RUB 168.7 billion compared to RUB 137.8 billion as of December 31, 2018. The net debt increase was due to acceleration of redesign program and store openings. Company's debt is fully RUB denominated matching revenue structure. As of end of 3Q 2019 it was 67% long-term debt. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.0x.

 

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

30 September 2018

Net Debt, RUB billion

168.7

137.8

115.8

Net Debt/EBITDA

2.0x

1.5x

1.3x

 

Inventory Sell-off and Working Capital

During 3Q 2019 Magnit sold passive matrix inventory for the total amount of RUB 16.7 billion. The impact was 144 bps YoY on EBITDA margin and 115 bps YoY on Net Income.

These sell-out efforts enabled to reduce the share of passive matrix in total assortment from 40% down to 13% which is a manageable level for the Company to operate on a regular basis. Further steps include gradual optimization down to 8% without any material one-off impact on profitability.

The management plans to release around RUB 20 billion from working capital by the year end compared to year end 2018.

Due to the preparation activities for the high season, the current level of inventory does not yet reflect improvements in turnover days. The effect will be visible by year end.

2020 negotiation campaign with suppliers to improve commercial terms and extend payable days is ongoing. Inventory days turnover is expected to be lower in the 2H 2019 vs 2H 2018.

 

 

 

 

IFRS 16

million RUB

3Q 2019

3Q 2018

Change

9M 2019

9M 2018

Change

Total revenue

342,583

310,112

10.5%

1,000,499

905,374

10.5%

Retail

332,965

305,249

9.1%

975,976

889,994

9.7%

Wholesale

9,618

4,863

97.8%

24,523

15,380

59.4%

Gross Profit

76,609

72,860

5.1%

232,208

217,802

6.6%

Gross Margin, %

22.4%

23.5%

-113 bps

23.2%

24.1%

-85 bps

EBITDA adjusted

41,361

35,282

17.2%

118,749

107,683

10.3%

EBITDA Margin adjusted

12.1%

11.4%

70 bps

11.9%

11.9%

-2 bps

EBITDA pre LTI

36,422

35,282

3.2%

111,769

107,683

3.8%

EBITDA Margin pre LTI, %

10.6%

11.4%

-75 bps

11.2%

11.9%

-72 bps

EBITDA

35,851

35,282

1.6%

110,222

107,683

2.4%

EBITDA Margin, %

10.5%

11.4%

-91 bps

11.0%

11.9%

-88 bps

EBIT

14,024

17,099

-18.0%

42,918

54,625

-21.4%

EBIT Margin, %

4.1%

5.5%

-142 bps

4.3%

6.0%

-174 bps

Profit before tax

1,990

7,846

-74.6%

7,973

26,128

-69.5%

Taxes

-959

-1,703

-43.7%

-2,949

-5,564

-47.0%

Net Income

1,031

6,143

-83.2%

5,024

20,564

-75.6%

Net Income Margin, %

0.3%

2.0%

-168 bps

0.5%

2.3%

-177 bps

 

Under the IFRS 16 methodology rent expense went down by RUB 15.6 billion bringing new EBITDA up to RUB 35.9 billion and EBITDA margin of 10.5%, which is 469 bps better versus IAS 17 result.

Depreciation increased by RUB 10.7 billion and interest expenses grew by RUB 8.2 billion compared to IAS17.

3Q 2019 income tax compared to IAS 17 improved by 36.7% or RUB 0.6 billion, while profit before tax decreased by 58.3% or RUB 2.8 billion. New effective tax rate was 48.2% compared to 31.8% in 3Q 2019 pre-IFRS 16 driven by increased share of non-deductible expenses.

As a result, IFRS 16 net income stood RUB 1.0 billion or 0.3% margin. It was RUB 2.2 billion and 65 bps lower compared to previous accounting methodology.

 

 

 

 

 

Note:

  1. This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016.
  2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals.

 

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523 drogerie stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

[1] LFL calculation base includes stores, which have been opened for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT.

[2] The number of stores does not include pharmacies.

[3] During 2018 and 1H 2019 the Company extended list of expenses related to cost of sales, including expenses for the processing of goods at distribution centres (payroll, utilities, etc.). The Company applied changes retrospectively and recalculated comparable data for 2018.

[4] Adjusted for the inventory sell-off and LTI expense.

[5] Excluding VAT

[6] Excluding VAT

[7] Excluding VAT

[8] 3Q 2018 numbers have been recalculated to be comparable with the 3Q 2019 approach, including new methodology of gross profit calculation.

[9] Adjusted for the accident on Voronezh DC, costs related to the management structure, inventory sell-off and LTI expense.

[10] Long-Term Incentive Program
