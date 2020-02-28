Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Magnit PAO    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT PAO

(MGNT)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

28-Feb-2020 / 15:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

 

Krasnodar, Russia (28 February, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting.

Please be informed that on February 27, 2020 the meeting of the Board of Directors was held (minutes are w/o No. of February 28, 2020).

The Company's management presented the main information on the results of activities of PJSC Magnit and its subsidiaries for 12 months of 2019 and for the 4th quarter of 2019.

The Company's management provided the Board of Directors with the key information on the development of priority business areas.

No issues were put to the vote with regard to these items on the agenda.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

 

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 83 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 49700
EQS News ID: 986545

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAGNIT PAO
07:05aMAGNIT PJSC : Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
EQ
02/25PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
PU
02/25MAGNIT PJSC : Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
EQ
02/25MAGNIT PJSC : Magnit Kicks Off Digital Transformation Powered by SAP
PU
02/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Interest Rate of the Coupo..
EQ
02/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Expiration of the Term for..
EQ
02/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Procedure of Exchanged- Tr..
PU
02/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Procedure of Exchanged-Tra..
EQ
02/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting
EQ
02/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons ..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 338 M
EBIT 2020 1 052 M
Net income 2020 250 M
Debt 2020 8 785 M
Yield 2020 8,52%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 4 919 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 62,63  $
Last Close Price 50,42  $
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Non-Executive Director
Gregor William Mowat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO4 934
SYSCO CORPORATION-14.81%35 433
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.23%33 303
TESCO PLC-9.48%28 953
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-1.41%26 104
KROGER-0.83%22 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group