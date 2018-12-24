Log in
MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'

12/24/2018 | 03:15pm CET

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'

24-Dec-2018 / 17:11 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | December 24, 2018

 

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

Krasnodar, Russia (December 24, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander").

 

Full Company Name and Address

Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation

Taxpayer Id. Number

2310031475

Principal State Registration Number

1022301598549

Object of Acquisition

Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares

State Registration No.

1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

RU000A0JKQU8

Date of Acquisition

December 21, 2018

Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer

December 24, 2018

Number of Acquired Shares

25 294 shares

0.024820% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC

Number of Votes before Acquisition

3,083,756 votes

3.025920%of the total number of votes

Number of Votes after Acquisition

3,109,050 votes

3.050740% of the total number of votes

 

 

 

For further information, please contact

 

Petr Molchanov    Alisa Kvadzba   Media Inquiries

Chief Investment Officer  IR manager   Media Relations Department

Email: molchanov_ps@magnit.ru  Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru  Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000  Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 6996
EQS News ID: 761895

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
