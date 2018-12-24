MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Press Release | Krasnodar | December 24, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC " Tander " Krasnodar, Russia (December 24, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander"). Full Company Name and Address Joint Stock Company "Tander" 185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation Taxpayer Id. Number 2310031475 Principal State Registration Number 1022301598549 Object of Acquisition Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares State Registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004 International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 Date of Acquisition December 21, 2018 Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer December 24, 2018 Number of Acquired Shares 25 294 shares 0.024820% of the total number of voting shares Basis for Acquisition Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC Number of Votes before Acquisition 3,083,756 votes 3.025920%of the total number of votes Number of Votes after Acquisition 3,109,050 votes 3.050740% of the total number of votes For further information, please contact Petr Molchanov Alisa Kvadzba Media Inquiries Chief Investment Officer IR manager Media Relations Department Email: molchanov_ps@magnit.ru Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000 Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

