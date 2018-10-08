Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Magnit PAO    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of VTB Bank of the Right to Dispose a Certain Number of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter Capital of PJSC 'Magnit'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:30am CEST

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of VTB Bank of the Right to Dispose a Certain Number of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter Capital of PJSC 'Magnit'

08-Oct-2018 / 10:26 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | October 08, 2018

 

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of VTB Bank of the Right to Dispose a Certain Number of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter Capital of PJSC "Magnit"

 

Krasnodar, Russia (October 08, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition by VTB Bank of the right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit".

 

On September 29, 2018 VTB Bank acquired the right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit".

 

Full company name: VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company);

Company address: 190000 Russia, Saint Petersburg, 29 Bolshaya Morskaya str.

Primary State Registration Number: 1027739609391;

Individual Taxpayer Number: 7702070139;

 

Type of stock power: direct power.

 

Attribute of stock power: sole power.

 

The basis of the stock power:  acquisition of the share in the issuer.

 

Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 908 000 shares (0.89%).

 

Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 18,517,412 shares (18.17%).

 

Entities controlled by VTB Bank through which he has the right to indirectly dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit":

Type of stock power: indirect power.

Full company name: Limited liability company "VTB Infrastructure Investments";

Company address: 123112 Russia, Moscow, 12 Presnenskaya Emb.;

Primary State Registration Number: 1127746409801;

Individual Taxpayer Number 7703768889.

 

Attribute of stock power: sole power.

 

The basis of the stock power:  cessation (decrease of share) in the issuer.

 

Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 25,477,839 shares (25.00000025%).

 

Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 7,868,427 shares (7.72085%);

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact

 

Dina Svishcheva Media Inquiries

Head of IR Media Relations Department

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101

 

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 6148
EQS News ID: 731053

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNIT PAO
09:30aMAGNIT PJSC : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of VTB Bank of the Right t..
EQ
09:05aMAGNIT PJSC : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Cessation of the Right of LLC 'VTB Inf..
EQ
10/05MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "T..
PU
10/05MAGNIT PJSC : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
10/05MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Decisions of the Board
PU
10/05MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Decisions of the Board
EQ
10/05MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting
PU
10/05MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting
PU
10/05MAGNIT PJSC : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting
EQ
10/05MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Results of the Board of Directors Meeting
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 246 B
EBIT 2018 58 802 M
Net income 2018 35 371 M
Debt 2018 147 B
Yield 2018 5,19%
P/E ratio 2018 10,56
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 390 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5 974  RUB
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olga Valerievna Naumova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Artyom Smolensky Chief Operating Officer
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer
Gregor William Mowat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO5 859
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.58%39 870
SYSCO CORPORATION18.61%37 439
TESCO2.65%27 593
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.85%26 254
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.74%25 943
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.