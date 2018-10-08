MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of VTB Bank of the Right to Dispose a Certain Number of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter Capital of PJSC 'Magnit'

Press Release | Krasnodar | October 08, 2018

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of VTB Bank of the Right to D ispose a Certain N umber of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter C apital of PJSC "Magnit"

Krasnodar, Russia (October 08, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition by VTB Bank of the right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit".

On September 29, 2018 VTB Bank acquired the right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit".

Full company name: VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company);

Company address: 190000 Russia, Saint Petersburg, 29 Bolshaya Morskaya str.

Primary State Registration Number: 1027739609391;

Individual Taxpayer Number: 7702070139;

Type of stock power: direct power.

Attribute of stock power: sole power.

The basis of the stock power: acquisition of the share in the issuer.

Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 908 000 shares (0.89%).

Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 18,517,412 shares (18.17%).

Entities controlled by VTB Bank through which he has the right to indirectly dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit":

Type of stock power: indirect power.

Full company name: Limited liability company "VTB Infrastructure Investments";

Company address: 123112 Russia, Moscow, 12 Presnenskaya Emb.;

Primary State Registration Number: 1127746409801;

Individual Taxpayer Number 7703768889.

Attribute of stock power: sole power.

The basis of the stock power: cessation (decrease of share) in the issuer.

Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 25,477,839 shares (25.00000025%).

Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 7,868,427 shares (7.72085%);

