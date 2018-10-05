MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting

Press Release | Krasnodar | October 05, 2018

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (05 October, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting.

On October 04, 2018, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on October 04, 2018 with the following agenda:

1. Consideration of the issues in relation to the development of Magnit Cosmetic and Pharmacy business lines.

2. Approval of amendments to the PJSC "Magnit" share buy-back programme.

