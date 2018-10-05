Log in
MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
10/05/2018 | 09:00am CEST

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting

05-Oct-2018 / 09:55 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | October 05, 2018

 

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (05 October, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting.

 

On October 04, 2018, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on October 04, 2018 with the following agenda:

 

1. Consideration of the issues in relation to the development of Magnit Cosmetic and Pharmacy business lines.

2. Approval of amendments to the PJSC "Magnit" share buy-back programme.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Svishcheva Media Inquiries

Head of IR Media Relations Department

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 6135
EQS News ID: 730523

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730523&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 246 B
EBIT 2018 58 802 M
Net income 2018 35 371 M
Debt 2018 147 B
Yield 2018 5,17%
P/E ratio 2018 10,59
P/E ratio 2019 9,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 391 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5 974  RUB
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olga Valerievna Naumova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Artyom Smolensky Chief Operating Officer
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer
Gregor William Mowat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO5 849
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.92%39 474
SYSCO CORPORATION18.79%37 741
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.85%27 700
TESCO1.98%27 242
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.45%26 023
