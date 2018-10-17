MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting

Press Release | Krasnodar | October 17, 2018

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (17 October, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; "Company", "Issuer"), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on October 16, 2018.

Please be informed that on October 16, 2018 the BOD meeting was held (minutes of the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" are w/o No. of October 17, 2018).

The meeting agenda:

1. Early termination of powers of the member of the collegial executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit".

2. Election of the member of the collegial executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit".

3. Determination of a person authorized to sign the agreement with the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board member on behalf of PJSC "Magnit".

7 (seven) of the 7 (seven) BOD members participating in the BOD meeting were present.

Quorum to hold the BOD meeting with this agenda is present.

Voting Results:

Item 1

Mowat Gregor William - "for", Demchenko Timothy - "for", Simmons James Pat - "for", Makhnev Alexey Petrovich - "for", Foley Paul Michael - "for", Prysyazhnyuk Alexander Mikhailovich - "for", Ryan Charles Emmitt - "for".

Item 2

Mowat Gregor William - "for", Demchenko Timothy - "for", Simmons James Pat - "for", Makhnev Alexey Petrovich - "for", Foley Paul Michael - "for", Prysyazhnyuk Alexander Mikhailovich - "for", Ryan Charles Emmitt - "for".

Item 3

Mowat Gregor William - "for", Demchenko Timothy - "for", Simmons James Pat - "for", Makhnev Alexey Petrovich - "for", Foley Paul Michael - "for", Prysyazhnyuk Alexander Mikhailovich - "for", Ryan Charles Emmitt - "for".

The decisions were made.

Content of the decisions:

Item 1 on the agenda:

"To early terminate the powers of Ilya Karimovich Sattarov, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board. The termination date shall be October 17, 2018.

Item 2 on the agenda:

"To elect Evgeniy Viktorovich Melnikov as the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board from October 17, 2018

The share of the member in the charter capital of the issuer: 0%;

The share of ordinary shares of the issuer owned by this member: 0%

Item 3 on the agenda:

"To authorize the Deputy Chairman of the Board of PJSC "Magnit", Foley Paul Michael, to sign the labor agreement with Evgeniy Viktorovich Melnikov, the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board member on behalf of the Company".

