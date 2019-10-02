Log in
MAGNIT PAO

(MGNT)
MAGNIT PJSC: Publication of the List of Affiliates

10/02/2019

02-Oct-2019 / 17:01 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Press Release | Krasnodar | October 2, 2019

 

PJSC "Magnit" Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons
as of 30.09.2019

Krasnodar, October 2, 2019: PJSC "Magnit" (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; hereinafter - the "Company" or the "Group"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 30.09.2019.

Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.09.2019.

The list can be found on the Company's website http://ir.magnit.com/ and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko   Dina Chistyak    Media Inquiries

Director for Investor Relations  Director for Investor Relations   Media Relations Department

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru  Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru  Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80   Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centers and 19,884 stores (14,231 convenience, 466 supermarkets and 5,187 drogerie stores) in 3,354 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS results for 1H 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 658 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 43 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 22162
EQS News ID: 884603

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=884603&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
