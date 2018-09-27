Log in
MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
Magnit : Aggregated information on transactions with the shares of PJSC 'Magnit' within the share buy-back programme for the period from 20.09.2018 to 26.09.2018

09/27/2018 | 04:05pm CEST

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Aggregated information on transactions with the shares of PJSC 'Magnit' within the share buy-back programme for the period from 20.09.2018 to 26.09.2018

27-Sep-2018 / 17:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | September 27, 2018

 

PJSC "Magnit" Reports on Transactions within the Share Buy-Back Programme

Krasnodar, Russia (September 27, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) (the "Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces that Renaissance Broker LLC ("Renaissance") has, between September 20, 2018 and September 26, 2018, made purchases of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0JKQU8) (the "Shares") on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's share buyback programme announced on August 21, 2018 (the "Programme"). Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below.

The Shares have been or will be sold by Renaissance to JSC Tander (a subsidiary of the Company) at a price linked to the average price on the Moscow Exchange for the buy-back period, determined in accordance with the terms agreed between Tander and Renaissance.

Aggregated Information

 

Date

Shares purchased

Highest price paid per Share

Lowest price paid per Share

VWAP

per Share

(RUB)

20.09.2018

134,356

4,274

4,186

4,230.29

21.09.2018

48,064

4,225

4,144

4,176.67

24.09.2018

43,955

4,209

4,097

4,131.16

25.09.2018

46,186

4,195

4,131

4,162.28

26.09.2018

44,962

4,225

3,994

4,136.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schedule of Purchases:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by Renaissance under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available on the pages linked below:

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Programme.

For further information, please contact

 

Dina Svishcheva Media Inquiries

Head of IR Media Relations Department

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 6088
EQS News ID: 728237

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
