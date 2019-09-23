Log in
Magnit : Analytical Credit Rating Agency assigned credit rating AA (RU) to PJSC 'Magnit' and its securities

0
09/23/2019 | 11:25am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Analytical Credit Rating Agency assigned credit rating AA (RU) to PJSC 'Magnit' and its securities

23-Sep-2019 / 18:21 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press-Release | Krasnodar | September 23, 2019

 

Analytical Credit Rating Agency assigned credit rating AA (RU) to PJSC "Magnit" and its securities

Krasnodar, September 23, 2019: PJSC "Magnit" (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; hereinafter - the "Company" or the "Group"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the assignment of the credit rating by Analytical Credit Rating Agency (Joint Stock Company), ACRA (JSC).

Please note that on September 23, 2019 Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) assigned credit rating ?? (RU) to PJSC "Magnit". The rating outlook is Stable.

Credit rating ?? (RU) was also assigned to the following bond issues:

 

- non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit" of B?-003?-01 series to bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the Exchange-traded bonds with identification number 4-60525-?-003P-02E as of 30.01.2018, identification number of the issue 4B02-01-60525-P-003P as of 01.02.2019, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1002U4;

 

- non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit" of B?-003?-02 series to bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the Exchange-traded bonds with identification number 4-60525-?-003P-02E as of 30.01.2018, identification number of the issue 4B02-02-60525-P-003P as of 21.02.2019, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1004G9;

 

- non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit" of B?-003?-03 series to bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the Exchange-traded bonds with identification number 4-60525-?-003P-02E as of 30.01.2018, identification number of the issue 4B02-03-60525-P-003P as of 25.06.2019, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A100H02.

 

The information on the methodology of assignment of credit ratings to non-financial companies according to the Russian Federation national scale is available on the website: https://www.acra-ratings.ru/criteria/115

The methodology of assignment of credit ratings to issues of financial instruments according to the Russian Federation national scale is available on the website: https://www.acra-ratings.ru/criteria/381

Please follow the link below to view the press release of ACRA:

https://www.acra-ratings.com/press-releases/1410

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko   Dina Chistyak    Media Inquiries

Director for Investor Relations  Director for Investor Relations   Media Relations Department

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru  Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru  Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80   Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centers and 19,884 stores (14,231 convenience, 466 supermarkets and 5,187 drogerie stores) in 3,354 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS results for 1H 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 658 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 43 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 21015
EQS News ID: 878397

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=878397&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
