MAGNIT PAO

MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
News 
News

Magnit : Dial-in Details for the Call on Senior Management Structure Enhancement

01/17/2019 | 10:09am EST

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

We are pleased to invite you to a conference call with the Board members of MAGNIT who will comment on senior management structure enhancement.

Thursday, January 17, 2019

  • 08:00 New York

  • 13:00 London

  • 16:00 Moscow

Dial in numbers: Russia:

  • +7 495 646 9315

  • 8 800 500 9863 (toll free)

UK:

  • +44 20 7194 3759

  • 0800 376 6183 (toll free)

    US:

  • +1 646 722 49 16

  • 844 286 06 43 (toll free)

PIN code: 99477840#

We recommend that participants start dialing-in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start to the conference call.

The conference call replay will be available during 7 days:

Russia: +7 495 249 16 71

UK: +44 20 3364 5147

US: +1 646 722 4969

PIN code: 418823258#

Best regards,

Magnit IR Team

Disclaimer

Magnit OAO published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 15:08:04 UTC
