Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of JSC VTB Capital of the Right to Dispose a Certain Number of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter Capital of PJSC 'Magnit'

Press Release | Krasnodar | February 15, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of JSC VTB Capital of the Right to D ispose a Certain N umber of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter C apital of PJSC "Magnit"

Krasnodar, Russia (February 15, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition by JSC VTB Capital of the right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit".

On February 5, 2019 JSC VTB Capital acquired the right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit".

Full company name: Joint-stock company VTB Capital;

Company address: office 30.01 20th floor, office 32.30 floor 32, 12 Presnenskaya embankment, Moscow;

Primary State Registration Number: 7703585780;

Individual Taxpayer Number: 1067746393780.

Type of stock power: direct power.

Attribute of stock power: sole power.

The basis of the stock power: acquisition of shares in the issuer.

Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 1,379 shares (0.00135%).

Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 7,800,000 shares (7.65371%).

On February 5, 2019 VTB Capital IB Holding LLC acquired the right to indirectly dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" through JSC VTB Bank.

Full company name: VTB Capital IB Holding Limited Liability Company;

Company address: 123112 Russia, Moscow, 12 Presnenskaya Emb.;

Primary State Registration Number: 7703683145;

Individual Taxpayer Number 1097760000458.

Type of stock power: indirect power.

Attribute of stock power: sole power.

The basis of the stock power: acquisition of shares in the issuer.

Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 1 379 shares (0.00135%).

Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 7,800,000 shares (7.65371%).

On February 5, 2019 JSC VTB Capital Holding acquired the right to indirectly dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" through JSC VTB Bank and VTB Capital IB Holding LLC.

Full company name: Joint Stock Company VTB Capital Holding;

Company address: 123112 Russia, Moscow, 12 Presnenskaya Emb.;

Primary State Registration Number: 7703701010;

Individual Taxpayer Number 1097746344596.

Type of stock power: indirect power.

Attribute of stock power: sole power.

The basis of the stock power: acquisition of shares in the issuer.

Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 1 379 shares (0.00135%).

Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 7,800,000 shares (7.65371%).

