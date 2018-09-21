Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Magnit PAO    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'

21-Sep-2018 / 15:01 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | September 21, 2018

 

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

Krasnodar, Russia (September 21, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander").

 

Full Company Name and Address

Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation

Taxpayer Id. Number

2310031475

Principal State Registration Number

1022301598549

Object of Acquisition

Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares

State Registration No.

1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

RU000A0JKQU8

Date of Acquisition

September 20, 2018

Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer

September 21, 2018

Number of Acquired Shares

44,877 shares

0.044035% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC

Number of Votes before Acquisition

433,857 votes

0.425720% of the total number of votes

Number of Votes after Acquisition

478,734 votes

0.469755% of the total number of votes

 

 

For further information, please contact

 

Dina Svishcheva Media Inquiries

Head of IR Media Relations Department

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 6052
EQS News ID: 726179

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=726179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNIT PAO
02:05pMAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
09/20MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Reports on Transactions within the Share Buy-..
PU
09/20MAGNIT : Aggregated information on transactions with the shares of PJSC 'Magnit'..
EQ
09/20MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
09/19MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "T..
PU
09/19MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
09/18MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
09/17MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "T..
PU
09/17MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
09/14MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "T..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 245 B
EBIT 2018 57 992 M
Net income 2018 33 030 M
Debt 2018 147 B
Yield 2018 4,59%
P/E ratio 2018 12,96
P/E ratio 2019 10,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 430 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6 173  RUB
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olga Valerievna Naumova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Artyom Smolensky Chief Operating Officer
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer
Gregor William Mowat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO6 482
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.52%39 425
SYSCO CORPORATION20.07%38 094
TESCO14.17%31 030
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.26%27 813
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD0.00%26 161
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.