Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'

0
02/25/2019 | 07:45am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'

25-Feb-2019 / 15:41 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Krasnodar, Russia (February 25, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander").

 

Full Company Name and Address

Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation

Taxpayer Id. Number

2310031475

Principal State Registration Number

1022301598549

Object of Acquisition

Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares

State Registration No.

1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

RU000A0JKQU8

Date of Acquisition

February 22, 2019

Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer

February 25, 2019

Number of Acquired Shares

22,197 shares

0.021781% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC

Number of Votes before Acquisition

4,171,018 votes

4.092790% of the total number of votes

Number of Votes after Acquisition

4,193,215 votes

4.114571% of the total number of votes

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko     Media Inquiries

Director for Investor Relations   Media Relations Department

Email: kovalenko_dv3@magnit.ru   Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 46082  

 

 

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 18,399 stores (13,427 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,505 drogerie stores) in 2,976 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 7605
EQS News ID: 780675

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780675&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
0
