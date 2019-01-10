Log in
MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
  Report  
Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2018

01/10/2019 | 05:20am EST

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC 'Magnit' Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2018

10-Jan-2019 / 13:16 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | January 10, 2019

 

PJSC "Magnit" Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2018

Krasnodar, Russia (January 10, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2018.

Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" has published the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2018.

The list can be found on the Company's website http://ir.magnit.com/ and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Petr Molchanov    Alisa Kvadzba   Media Inquiries

Chief Investment Officer  IR manager   Media Relations Department

Email: molchanov_ps@magnit.ru  Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru  Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000  Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 7130
EQS News ID: 764937

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
