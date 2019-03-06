Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Magnit PAO    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT PAO

(MGNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' Reports on Completion of Share Buy-back Programme and on Transactions within the Share Buy-Back Programme for the period from 28.02.2019 to 01.03.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 09:50am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC 'Magnit' Reports on Completion of Share Buy-back Programme and on Transactions within the Share Buy-Back Programme for the period from 28.02.2019 to 01.03.2019

06-March-2019 / 17:46 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | March 6, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" Reports on Completion of Share Buy-back Programme and on Transactions within the Share Buy-Back Programme

Krasnodar, Russia (March 06, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) (the "Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the completion of the share buyback programme of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0JKQU8) (the "Shares") announced on August 21, 2018 subject to the amendments announced on October 5, 2018 (the "Programme").

During the Programme, between September 5, 2018 and March 1, 2019, the Company purchased 5,897,776 shares; the cost of shares purchased by JSC "Tander" (subsidiary company of PJSC "Magnit") from Renaissance Broker LLC ("Renaissance") amounts to 22,199,822,191 rubles based on the average purchase price.

Renaissance has, between February 28, 2019 and March 1, 2019, made purchases of the Company's shares on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's share buyback.

Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below.

The Shares have been sold by Renaissance to JSC Tander at a price linked to the average price on the Moscow Exchange for the buy-back period, determined in accordance with the terms agreed between Tander and Renaissance.

Aggregated Information on the transactions for the period related to the present announcement:

 

Date

Shares purchased

Highest price paid per Share

Lowest price paid per Share

VWAP

per Share

(RUB)

28.02.2019

20 889

3 813,00

3 776,50

3 793,11

 01.03.2019

26 788

3 919,50

3 785,00

3 868,87

 

Schedule of Purchases:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by Renaissance under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available on the pages linked below:

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko    Media Inquiries

Director for Investor Relations   Media Relations Department

Email: kovalenko_dv3@magnit.ru   Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 46082  

 

 

Note to editors:

 

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 18,399 stores (13,427 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,505 drogerie stores) in 2,976 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 7735
EQS News ID: 784685

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNIT PAO
09:50aMAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Reports on Completion of Share Buy-back Programme and on ..
EQ
09:50aMAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
03/05MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting
EQ
03/04MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
03/01MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
02/28MAGNIT : Aggregated information on transactions with the shares of PJSC 'Magnit'..
EQ
02/27MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Signs the Contract with its Subsidiary JSC 'Tander' to Ma..
EQ
02/27MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
02/26MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Completion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Pla..
EQ
02/25MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 1 383 B
EBIT 2019 59 883 M
Net income 2019 35 575 M
Debt 2019 132 B
Yield 2019 5,60%
P/E ratio 2019 11,04
P/E ratio 2020 9,43
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 397 B
Chart MAGNIT PAO
Duration : Period :
Magnit PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5 289  RUB
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olga Valerievna Naumova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Dunning President & Deputy Chairman
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Artyom Smolensky Chief Operating Officer
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO6 039
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.34%37 386
SYSCO CORPORATION7.10%34 186
AHOLD DELHAIZE2.47%30 253
TESCO21.99%29 828
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.12%27 575
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.