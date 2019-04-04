Log in
Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' Reports on Transactions within the Share Buy-Back Programme for the period from 01.04.2019 to 03.04.2019

04/04/2019 | 10:10am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC 'Magnit' Reports on Transactions within the Share Buy-Back Programme for the period from 01.04.2019 to 03.04.2019

04-Apr-2019 / 17:06 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | April 4, 2019

 

PJSC "Magnit" Reports on Transactions within the Share Buy-Back

Krasnodar, Russia (April 4, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) (the "Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces that Renaissance Broker Limited ("Renaissance") has, between April 1, 2019 and April 3, 2019, made purchases of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0JKQU8) (the "Shares") on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's share buyback announced on March 29, 2019  (the " Buy-Back"). Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below.

The Shares have been or will be sold by Renaissance to JSC Tander (a subsidiary of the Company) at a price linked to the average price on the Moscow Exchange for the buy-back period, determined in accordance with the terms agreed between Tander and Renaissance.

Aggregated Information

 

Date

Shares purchased

Highest price paid per Share

Lowest price paid per Share

VWAP

per Share

(RUB)

01/04/2019

30,149

3,719.00

3,672.00

3,703.35

02/04/2019

30,294

3,708.00

3,651.50

3,684.37

03/04/2019

31,631

3,740.50

3,692.00

3,717.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schedule of Purchases:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by Renaissance under the Buy-Back during the period to which this announcement relates is available on the pages linked below:

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buy-Back.

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko    Media Inquiries

Director for Investor Relations   Media Relations Department

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru   Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80   

 

Note to editors:

 

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 18,399 stores (13,427 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,505 drogerie stores) in 2,976 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

 

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 8094
EQS News ID: 796235

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=796235&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About