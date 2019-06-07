Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Magnit PAO    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT PAO

(MGNT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:50am EDT

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07-Jun-2019 / 09:47 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | June 7, 2019

 

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

Krasnodar, Russia (June 7, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the President, member of the Management Board and Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" Dunning Jan Gezinus and member of the Management Board Talvitie Jyrki Petteri.

On June 6, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share in the charter capital.

Name of the member of the Management Board

Date of change

Share in the charter capital before change

Ordinary shares stake before change

Share in the charter capital after change

Ordinary shares stake after change

Dunning Jan Gezinus

June 5, 2019

0.080810%

0.080810%

0.103775%

0.103775%

Talvitie Jyrki Petteri

June 5, 2019

0%

0%

0.000469%

0.000469%

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

?)

Name

Dunning Jan Gezinus

2

Reason for the notification

?)

Position/status

President (member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board), member of the Board of Directors

?)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

?)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"

?)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

?)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

?)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit".

?)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

volume

3,659

23,404

 

?)

 

Aggregated information

 - Aggregated volume

 - Price

Price

Aggregated volume

3,659

23,404

 

?)

Date of the transaction

June 5, 2019

?)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

?)

Name

Talvitie Jyrki Petteri

2

Reason for the notification

?)

Position/status

member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board)

?)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

?)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"

?)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

?)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

?)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit".

?)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

volume

3,659

478

 

?)

 

Aggregated information

 - Aggregated volume

 - Price

Price

Aggregated volume

3,659

478

 

?)

Date of the transaction

June 5, 2019

?)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko   Dina Chistyak   

Director for Investor Relations  Director for Investor Relations 

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru  Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80   Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 19,223 stores (13,909 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,847 drogerie stores) in 3,077 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 9430
EQS News ID: 821219

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=821219&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNIT PAO
02:50aMAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the I..
EQ
02:50aMAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging manag..
EQ
06/04MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions
PU
06/04MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions
EQ
06/03MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the I..
EQ
05/31MAGNIT : Announces AGM Results
PU
05/31MAGNIT PJSC : Magnit Announces AGM Results
EQ
05/30MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity..
PU
05/30MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons disch..
PU
05/30MAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the I..
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 1 378 B
EBIT 2019 57 326 M
Net income 2019 32 012 M
Debt 2019 145 B
Yield 2019 6,25%
P/E ratio 2019 12,56
P/E ratio 2020 10,64
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 391 B
Chart MAGNIT PAO
Duration : Period :
Magnit PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4 589  RUB
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olga Valerievna Naumova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Dunning President & Deputy Chairman
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Artyom Smolensky Chief Operating Officer
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO6 000
SYSCO CORPORATION13.05%35 444
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.82%29 708
TESCO20.52%27 932
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD6.02%27 399
AHOLD DELHAIZE-8.45%26 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About