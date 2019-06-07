Magnit : PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07-Jun-2019 / 09:47 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release | Krasnodar | June 7, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (June 7, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the President, member of the Management Board and Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" Dunning Jan Gezinus and member of the Management Board Talvitie Jyrki Petteri. On June 6, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share in the charter capital. Name of the member of the Management Board Date of change Share in the charter capital before change Ordinary shares stake before change Share in the charter capital after change Ordinary shares stake after change Dunning Jan Gezinus June 5, 2019 0.080810% 0.080810% 0.103775% 0.103775% Talvitie Jyrki Petteri June 5, 2019 0% 0% 0.000469% 0.000469% Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Dunning Jan Gezinus 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status President (member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board), member of the Board of Directors ?) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" ?) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 ?) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". ?) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,659 23,404 ?) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price Aggregated volume 3,659 23,404 ?) Date of the transaction June 5, 2019 ?) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Talvitie Jyrki Petteri 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) ?) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" ?) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 ?) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". ?) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,659 478 ?) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price Aggregated volume 3,659 478 ?) Date of the transaction June 5, 2019 ?) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 19,223 stores (13,909 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,847 drogerie stores) in 3,077 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

