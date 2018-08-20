Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” Announces Reviewed 1H 2018 Financial Results

Press Release | Krasnodar | August 20, 2018

PJSC "Magnit" Announces Reviewed 1H 2018

Results

Krasnodar, Russia (20 August, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE:MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces itsreviewed 1H 2018 results prepared in accordance with IFRS.

During 2Q 2018 Magnit added (net) 335 stores. The total store base as of June 30, 2018 reached 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience stores, 244 hypermarkets, 213"Magnit Family" stores and 4,000 drogerie stores).

Addition of selling space in 1H 2018 was 190 thousand sq. m. compared to 252 thousand sq. m.in 1H 2017.

Revenue increased by 7.2% from 555 billion RUR in 1H 2017 to 595 billion RUR in 1H 2018 on the back of 11.7% selling space growth and negative LFL sales dynamics (-4.5% in 1H 2018).

LFL performance in 1H 2018 was influenced by low food inflation and unfavourable timing of Easter holidays (coming before standard salary payment), lower number of stores opened after redesign (414 vs. 830 respectively), as well as intensifying competition and cannibalisation.

Gross Profit decreased y-o-y and stood at 147 billion RUR in 1H 2018. Gross Margin in 1H 2018 was 24.7%. The decrease was due to (1) price investments; (2) extensive promo held in May and June and (3) shrinkage growth caused by incorrect promo volume projections.As part of the Company'sstrategic plan, management is taking steps to address the promo issue.

EBITDA in 1H 2018 was 44 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 1H 2018 was 7.4%. EBITDA result was driven by the gross profit dynamics, increase of the lease expense due to the higher share of leased stores as well as one-off inventory write-offs of inventory and accrued provisions in the amount of 1.5 billion RUR. Negative impact was partially offset by the improvement in payroll and other operating expenses. EBITDA adjusted for one-off effects would be 7.7% in 1H 2018 and 8.2% in 2Q 2018.

Net Income in 1H 2018 was 18 billion RUR down from 21 billion RUR in 1H 2017 on the back of lower EBITDA partially offset by the improvement of interest and tax expense. Net Income Margin in 1H 2018 was 3.0%.

According to the reviewed results for the 1H 2018 some figures in this press release are immaterially different from those announced by the Company in its management accounts on July 26, 2018.

2Q 2018 Monthly Operating Metrics:

April

New Store Openings (NET)

107

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

65

1

1

40

Y-o-Y, %

May

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

75

55

0

1

Y-o-Y, %

19

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

June

153

100

1

1

51

Y-o-Y, %

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

Number of Stores (EOP)

16,732

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

12,348

243

211

3,930

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

16,807

12,403

243

212

3,949

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

16,960

12,503

244

213

4,000

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

New Selling Space, th. sq. m.

35

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

23

2

1

9

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

28

21

0

3

4

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

52

37

2

1

12

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m.

5,865

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

4,034

696

232

903

13.0%

5,893

13.6%

4,056

1.6%

696

10.5%

234

12.4%

12.9%

1.1%

10.9%

5,945 11.7%

4,092 12.1%

698 1.0%

235 12.6%

21.7%

907

20.7%

919 19.7%

Number of Customers, million

355

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

301

21

12

22

8.3%

383

8.9%

326

(0.1%)

21

6.7%

12

9.9%

10.6%

0.2%

5.7%

378 10.5%

320 10.9%

22 3.1%

12 8.4%

9.9%

23

12.3%

23 13.3%

Retail Sales1, million RUR

96,110

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

73,122

11,385

5,059

6,545

4.4%

100,929

5.8%

77,214

(6.3%)

11,522

4.2%

5,120

10.2%

3.9%

5.0%

(7.5%)

1.5%

7,073

102,779 7.6%

78,011 8.5%

12,118 (1.7%)

5,312 6.8%

15.9%

7,338 16.8%

1 Excluding wholesale

2Q and 1H 2018 Key Operating Metrics:

2Q 2018 2Q 2017 Y-o-Y, % 1H 2018 1H 2017 Y-o-Y, % New Store Openings (NET) 335 535 n/a 610 785 n/a Convenience stores 220 405 n/a 378 593 n/a Hypermarkets 2 3 n/a 1 3 n/a Supermarkets 3 1 n/a 5 (4) n/a Drogerie Stores 110 126 n/a 226 193 n/a Number of Stores (EOP) 16,960 14,844 n/a 16,960 14,844 n/a Convenience stores 12,503 11,114 n/a 12,503 11,114 n/a Hypermarkets 244 240 n/a 244 240 n/a Supermarkets 213 190 n/a 213 190 n/a Drogerie Stores 4,000 3,300 n/a 4,000 3,300 n/a New Selling Space, th. sq. m. 115 172 n/a 190 252 n/a Convenience stores 81 133 n/a 134 199 n/a Hypermarkets 4 7 n/a (4) 7 n/a Supermarkets 5 0 n/a 6 (4) n/a Drogerie Stores 25 32 n/a 53 49 n/a Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. 5,945 5,320 11.7% 5,945 5,320 11.7% Convenience stores 4,092 3,652 12.1% 4,092 3,652 12.1% Hypermarkets 698 691 1.0% 698 691 1.0% Supermarkets 235 209 12.6% 235 209 12.6% Drogerie Stores 919 768 19.7% 919 768 19.7% Number of Customers, million 1,116 1,018 9.6% 2,121 1,944 9.1% Convenience stores 947 860 10.2% 1,795 1,636 9.7% Hypermarkets 64 63 1.1% 123 123 0.6% Supermarkets 36 34 6.9% 69 65 6.1% Drogerie Stores 68 61 11.9% 134 121 10.7%

LFL Results:

2Q and 1H 20183Key Financial Results, million RUR

# of Stores Sales 9,515 (5.4%) 227 (6.7%) 171 (5.7%) 3,093 0.7% 13,006 (5.2%) # of Stores Sales 9,049 (4.7%) 227 (5.8%) 171 (4.5%) 3,026 0.4% 12,473 (4.5%) 2Q 2017 Growth Rate 1H 2018 1H 2017 Growth Rate Net sales 306,701 288,042 6.5% 595,263 555,025 7.2% Convenience stores 228,348 214,535 6.4% 443,648 411,817 7.7% Hypermarkets 35,025 36,940 (5.2%) 68,882 71,737 (4.0%) Supermarkets 15,490 14,870 4.2% 30,184 28,727 5.1% Drogerie Stores 20,956 18,326 14.4% 42,031 36,960 13.7% Wholesale 6,883 3,372 104.1% 10,517 5,784 81.8% Gross Profit 75,270 78,743 (4.4%) 147,172 148,565 (0.9%) Gross Margin, % 24.5% 27.3% n/a 24.7% 26.8% n/a EBITDAR 36,321 38,896 (6.6%) 69,411 70,517 (1.6%) EBITDAR Margin, % 11.8% 13.5% n/a 11.7% 12.7% n/a EBITDA 23,663 27,795 (14.9%) 44,163 48,790 (9.5%) Adjusted EBITDA 25,163 27,795 (9.5%) 45,663 48,790 (6.4%) EBITDA Margin, % 7.7% 9.6% n/a 7.4% 8.8% n/a Adjusted EBITDA Margin, % 8.2% 9.6% n/a 7.7% 8.8% n/a EBIT 14,998 19,432 (22.8%) 26,726 32,342 (17.4%) EBIT Margin, % 4.9% 6.7% n/a 4.5% 5.8% n/a Net Income 10,360 13,205 (21.5%) 17,765 20,748 (14.4%) Net Income Margin, % 3.4% 4.6% n/a 3.0% 3.7% n/a Average Ticket

Formats

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

Total

Formats

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

Total

2Q 2018

2Q 2018-2Q 20172

(3.3%) (6.3%) (3.0%) 2.9%(3.1%)

1H 2018-1H 20172

Average Ticket

(1.8%) (4.7%) (1.8%) 3.7%(1.7%)

Traffic

(2.2%) (0.4%) (2.8%) (2.2%)

(2.1%)

Traffic

(3.0%) (1.2%) (2.8%) (3.1%)

(2.9%)

2 LFL calculation base includes stores (all formats), which have been opened 12 months prior to the last month of the reporting period. i.e. by June 1, 2017. 3 Please follow the link to view 1H 2018 financial reporthttp://ir.magnit.com/en/financial-reports/

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and anEBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) andits GDRs on the London StockExchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's ofBB.