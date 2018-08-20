Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” Announces Reviewed 1H 2018 Financial Results
Krasnodar, Russia (20 August, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE:MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces itsreviewed 1H 2018 results prepared in accordance with IFRS.
During 2Q 2018 Magnit added (net) 335 stores. The total store base as of June 30, 2018 reached 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience stores, 244 hypermarkets, 213"Magnit Family" stores and 4,000 drogerie stores).
Addition of selling space in 1H 2018 was 190 thousand sq. m. compared to 252 thousand sq. m.in 1H 2017.
Revenue increased by 7.2% from 555 billion RUR in 1H 2017 to 595 billion RUR in 1H 2018 on the back of 11.7% selling space growth and negative LFL sales dynamics (-4.5% in 1H 2018).
LFL performance in 1H 2018 was influenced by low food inflation and unfavourable timing of Easter holidays (coming before standard salary payment), lower number of stores opened after redesign (414 vs. 830 respectively), as well as intensifying competition and cannibalisation.
Gross Profit decreased y-o-y and stood at 147 billion RUR in 1H 2018. Gross Margin in 1H 2018 was 24.7%. The decrease was due to (1) price investments; (2) extensive promo held in May and June and (3) shrinkage growth caused by incorrect promo volume projections.As part of the Company'sstrategic plan, management is taking steps to address the promo issue.
EBITDA in 1H 2018 was 44 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 1H 2018 was 7.4%. EBITDA result was driven by the gross profit dynamics, increase of the lease expense due to the higher share of leased stores as well as one-off inventory write-offs of inventory and accrued provisions in the amount of 1.5 billion RUR. Negative impact was partially offset by the improvement in payroll and other operating expenses. EBITDA adjusted for one-off effects would be 7.7% in 1H 2018 and 8.2% in 2Q 2018.
Net Income in 1H 2018 was 18 billion RUR down from 21 billion RUR in 1H 2017 on the back of lower EBITDA partially offset by the improvement of interest and tax expense. Net Income Margin in 1H 2018 was 3.0%.
According to the reviewed results for the 1H 2018 some figures in this press release are immaterially different from those announced by the Company in its management accounts on July 26, 2018.
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and anEBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) andits GDRs on the London StockExchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's ofBB.