MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” Announces Reviewed 1H 2018 Financial Results

08/20/2018 | 09:51am CEST

Press Release | Krasnodar | August 20, 2018

PJSC "Magnit" Announces Reviewed 1H 2018

Results

Krasnodar, Russia (20 August, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE:MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces itsreviewed 1H 2018 results prepared in accordance with IFRS.

During 2Q 2018 Magnit added (net) 335 stores. The total store base as of June 30, 2018 reached 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience stores, 244 hypermarkets, 213"Magnit Family" stores and 4,000 drogerie stores).

Addition of selling space in 1H 2018 was 190 thousand sq. m. compared to 252 thousand sq. m.in 1H 2017.

Revenue increased by 7.2% from 555 billion RUR in 1H 2017 to 595 billion RUR in 1H 2018 on the back of 11.7% selling space growth and negative LFL sales dynamics (-4.5% in 1H 2018).

LFL performance in 1H 2018 was influenced by low food inflation and unfavourable timing of Easter holidays (coming before standard salary payment), lower number of stores opened after redesign (414 vs. 830 respectively), as well as intensifying competition and cannibalisation.

Gross Profit decreased y-o-y and stood at 147 billion RUR in 1H 2018. Gross Margin in 1H 2018 was 24.7%. The decrease was due to (1) price investments; (2) extensive promo held in May and June and (3) shrinkage growth caused by incorrect promo volume projections.As part of the Company'sstrategic plan, management is taking steps to address the promo issue.

EBITDA in 1H 2018 was 44 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 1H 2018 was 7.4%. EBITDA result was driven by the gross profit dynamics, increase of the lease expense due to the higher share of leased stores as well as one-off inventory write-offs of inventory and accrued provisions in the amount of 1.5 billion RUR. Negative impact was partially offset by the improvement in payroll and other operating expenses. EBITDA adjusted for one-off effects would be 7.7% in 1H 2018 and 8.2% in 2Q 2018.

Net Income in 1H 2018 was 18 billion RUR down from 21 billion RUR in 1H 2017 on the back of lower EBITDA partially offset by the improvement of interest and tax expense. Net Income Margin in 1H 2018 was 3.0%.

According to the reviewed results for the 1H 2018 some figures in this press release are immaterially different from those announced by the Company in its management accounts on July 26, 2018.

2Q 2018 Monthly Operating Metrics:

April

New Store Openings (NET)

107

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

65

1

1

40

Y-o-Y, %

May

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

75

55

0

1

Y-o-Y, %

19

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

June

153

100

1

1

51

Y-o-Y, %

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

Number of Stores (EOP)

16,732

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

12,348

243

211

3,930

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

16,807

12,403

243

212

3,949

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

16,960

12,503

244

213

4,000

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

New Selling Space, th. sq. m.

35

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

23

2

1

9

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

28

21

0

3

4

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

52

37

2

1

12

n/an/a n/a n/a n/a

Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m.

5,865

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

4,034

696

232

903

13.0%

5,893

13.6%

4,056

1.6%

696

10.5%

234

12.4%

12.9%

1.1%

10.9%

5,945 11.7%

4,092 12.1%

698 1.0%

235 12.6%

21.7%

907

20.7%

919 19.7%

Number of Customers, million

355

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

301

21

12

22

8.3%

383

8.9%

326

(0.1%)

21

6.7%

12

9.9%

10.6%

0.2%

5.7%

378 10.5%

320 10.9%

22 3.1%

12 8.4%

9.9%

23

12.3%

23 13.3%

Retail Sales1, million RUR

96,110

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

73,122

11,385

5,059

6,545

4.4%

100,929

5.8%

77,214

(6.3%)

11,522

4.2%

5,120

10.2%

3.9%

5.0%

(7.5%)

1.5%

7,073

102,779 7.6%

78,011 8.5%

12,118 (1.7%)

5,312 6.8%

15.9%

7,338 16.8%

1 Excluding wholesale

2Q and 1H 2018 Key Operating Metrics:

2Q 2018

2Q 2017

Y-o-Y, %

1H 2018

1H 2017

Y-o-Y, %

New Store Openings (NET)

335

535

n/a

610

785

n/a

Convenience stores

220

405

n/a

378

593

n/a

Hypermarkets

2

3

n/a

1

3

n/a

Supermarkets

3

1

n/a

5

(4)

n/a

Drogerie Stores

110

126

n/a

226

193

n/a

Number of Stores (EOP)

16,960

14,844

n/a

16,960

14,844

n/a

Convenience stores

12,503

11,114

n/a

12,503

11,114

n/a

Hypermarkets

244

240

n/a

244

240

n/a

Supermarkets

213

190

n/a

213

190

n/a

Drogerie Stores

4,000

3,300

n/a

4,000

3,300

n/a

New Selling Space, th. sq. m.

115

172

n/a

190

252

n/a

Convenience stores

81

133

n/a

134

199

n/a

Hypermarkets

4

7

n/a

(4)

7

n/a

Supermarkets

5

0

n/a

6

(4)

n/a

Drogerie Stores

25

32

n/a

53

49

n/a

Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m.

5,945

5,320

11.7%

5,945

5,320

11.7%

Convenience stores

4,092

3,652

12.1%

4,092

3,652

12.1%

Hypermarkets

698

691

1.0%

698

691

1.0%

Supermarkets

235

209

12.6%

235

209

12.6%

Drogerie Stores

919

768

19.7%

919

768

19.7%

Number of Customers, million

1,116

1,018

9.6%

2,121

1,944

9.1%

Convenience stores

947

860

10.2%

1,795

1,636

9.7%

Hypermarkets

64

63

1.1%

123

123

0.6%

Supermarkets

36

34

6.9%

69

65

6.1%

Drogerie Stores

68

61

11.9%

134

121

10.7%

LFL Results:

2Q and 1H 20183Key Financial Results, million RUR

# of Stores

Sales

9,515

(5.4%)

227

(6.7%)

171

(5.7%)

3,093

0.7%

13,006

(5.2%)

# of Stores

Sales

9,049

(4.7%)

227

(5.8%)

171

(4.5%)

3,026

0.4%

12,473

(4.5%)

2Q 2017

Growth Rate

1H 2018

1H 2017

Growth Rate

Net sales

306,701

288,042

6.5%

595,263

555,025

7.2%

Convenience stores

228,348

214,535

6.4%

443,648

411,817

7.7%

Hypermarkets

35,025

36,940

(5.2%)

68,882

71,737

(4.0%)

Supermarkets

15,490

14,870

4.2%

30,184

28,727

5.1%

Drogerie Stores

20,956

18,326

14.4%

42,031

36,960

13.7%

Wholesale

6,883

3,372

104.1%

10,517

5,784

81.8%

Gross Profit

75,270

78,743

(4.4%)

147,172

148,565

(0.9%)

Gross Margin, %

24.5%

27.3%

n/a

24.7%

26.8%

n/a

EBITDAR

36,321

38,896

(6.6%)

69,411

70,517

(1.6%)

EBITDAR Margin, %

11.8%

13.5%

n/a

11.7%

12.7%

n/a

EBITDA

23,663

27,795

(14.9%)

44,163

48,790

(9.5%)

Adjusted EBITDA

25,163

27,795

(9.5%)

45,663

48,790

(6.4%)

EBITDA Margin, %

7.7%

9.6%

n/a

7.4%

8.8%

n/a

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, %

8.2%

9.6%

n/a

7.7%

8.8%

n/a

EBIT

14,998

19,432

(22.8%)

26,726

32,342

(17.4%)

EBIT Margin, %

4.9%

6.7%

n/a

4.5%

5.8%

n/a

Net Income

10,360

13,205

(21.5%)

17,765

20,748

(14.4%)

Net Income Margin, %

3.4%

4.6%

n/a

3.0%

3.7%

n/a

Average Ticket

Formats

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

Total

Formats

Convenience stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Drogerie Stores

Total

2Q 2018

2Q 2018-2Q 20172

(3.3%) (6.3%) (3.0%) 2.9%(3.1%)

1H 2018-1H 20172

Average Ticket

(1.8%) (4.7%) (1.8%) 3.7%(1.7%)

Traffic

(2.2%) (0.4%) (2.8%) (2.2%)

(2.1%)

Traffic

(3.0%) (1.2%) (2.8%) (3.1%)

(2.9%)

2 LFL calculation base includes stores (all formats), which have been opened 12 months prior to the last month of the reporting period. i.e. by June 1, 2017.

3 Please follow the link to view 1H 2018 financial reporthttp://ir.magnit.com/en/financial-reports/

Notes:

  • 1.This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016.

  • 2.Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals.

For further information, please contact:

Dina Svishcheva

Media Inquiries

Investor Relations

Media Relations Department

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru

Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and anEBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) andits GDRs on the London StockExchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's ofBB.

Disclaimer

Magnit OAO published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 07:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
