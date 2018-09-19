Log in
MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

09/19/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

Press Release | Krasnodar | September 19, 2018

PJSC "Magnit" Announcesthe Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

Krasnodar, Russia (September 19, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group),one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander").

Full Company Name and Address

Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian FederationTaxpayer Id. Number

Principal State Registration Number

2310031475 1022301598549

Object of Acquisition

State Registration No.

Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

RU000A0JKQU8

Date of Acquisition

September 18, 2018

Date of the Fact being Reported to the IssuerNumber of Acquired Shares

September 19, 2018 46,232 shares

0.045365% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for AcquisitionNumber of Votes before Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC 341,733 votes

0.380689% of the total number of votes

0.335324% of the total number of votes 387,965 votes

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquarteredin the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and anEBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT)and its GDRs on the London StockExchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's ofBB.

Disclaimer

Magnit OAO published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:12:01 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 245 B
EBIT 2018 57 992 M
Net income 2018 33 030 M
Debt 2018 147 B
Yield 2018 4,59%
P/E ratio 2018 12,95
P/E ratio 2019 10,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 428 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6 173  RUB
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olga Valerievna Naumova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Artyom Smolensky Chief Operating Officer
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer
Gregor William Mowat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO6 259
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.16%39 408
SYSCO CORPORATION20.29%38 198
TESCO12.35%30 288
AHOLD DELHAIZE6.17%28 814
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.10%25 945
