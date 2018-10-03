Press Release | Krasnodar | October 03, 2018

PJSC "Magnit" Announcesthe Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

Krasnodar, Russia (October 03, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group),one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander").

Full Company Name and Address

Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian FederationTaxpayer Id. Number

Principal State Registration Number

2310031475 1022301598549

Object of Acquisition

State Registration No.

Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

RU000A0JKQU8

Date of Acquisition

October 02, 2018

Date of the Fact being Reported to the IssuerNumber of Acquired Shares

October 03, 2018 45,980 shares

0.045118% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for AcquisitionNumber of Votes before Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC 917,328 votes

0.945241% of the total number of votes

0.900123% of the total number of votes 963,308 votes

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and anEBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) andits GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's ofBB.