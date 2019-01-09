Press Release | Krasnodar | January 09, 2019
PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"
Krasnodar, Russia (January 9, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander").
Full Company Name and Address
Joint Stock Company "Tander"
185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian FederationTaxpayer Id. Number
2310031475
Principal State Registration Number
1022301598549
Object of Acquisition
Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares
State Registration No.
1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)
RU000A0JKQU8
Date of Acquisition
December 29, 2018
Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer
January 9, 2019
Number of Acquired Shares
14 845 shares
0.014567% of the total number of voting shares
Basis for Acquisition
Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC 3,202,449 votes
3.142387%of the total number of votes 3,217,294 votes
3.156953% of the total number of votes
January 3, 2019
Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC
January 9, 2019
14 095 shares
0.013831% of the total number of voting shares
3,217,294 votes
Number of Votes before AcquisitionNumber of Votes after Acquisition
3.156953%of the total number of votes 3,231,389 votes
3.170784% of the total number of votesDate of Acquisition
January 4, 2019
Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer
January 9, 2019
Number of Acquired Shares
15 099 shares
0.014816% of the total number of voting shares
Basis for Acquisition
Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLCNumber of Votes before Acquisition
3,231,389 votes
3.170784%of the total number of votes
Number of Votes after Acquisition
3,246,488 votes
3.185600% of the total number of votes
Date of Acquisition
January 8, 2019
Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer
January 9, 2019
Number of Acquired Shares
13 132 shares
0.012886% of the total number of voting shares
Basis for Acquisition
Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC
3.198486% of the total number of votes
3,246,488 votes
3.185600%of the total number of votes
3,259,620 votes
For further information, please contact
|
Petr Molchanov
|
Alisa Kvadzba
|
Media Inquiries
|
Chief Investment Officer
|
IR manager
|
Media Relations Department
|
Email:molchanov_ps@magnit.ru
|
Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru
|
Email:press@magnit.ru
|
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000
|
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601
|
Note to editors:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern
Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.