News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

01/09/2019 | 07:39am EST

Press Release | Krasnodar | January 09, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

Krasnodar, Russia (January 9, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander").

Full Company Name and Address

Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian FederationTaxpayer Id. Number

2310031475

Principal State Registration Number

1022301598549

Object of Acquisition

Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares

State Registration No.

1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

RU000A0JKQU8

Date of Acquisition

December 29, 2018

Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer

January 9, 2019

Number of Acquired Shares

14 845 shares

0.014567% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC 3,202,449 votes

3.142387%of the total number of votes 3,217,294 votes

3.156953% of the total number of votes

January 3, 2019

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC

January 9, 2019

14 095 shares

0.013831% of the total number of voting shares

3,217,294 votes

Number of Votes before AcquisitionNumber of Votes after Acquisition

3.156953%of the total number of votes 3,231,389 votes

3.170784% of the total number of votesDate of Acquisition

January 4, 2019

Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer

January 9, 2019

Number of Acquired Shares

15 099 shares

0.014816% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLCNumber of Votes before Acquisition

3,231,389 votes

3.170784%of the total number of votes

Number of Votes after Acquisition

3,246,488 votes

3.185600% of the total number of votes

Date of Acquisition

January 8, 2019

Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer

January 9, 2019

Number of Acquired Shares

13 132 shares

0.012886% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC

3.198486% of the total number of votes

3,246,488 votes

3.185600%of the total number of votes

3,259,620 votes

For further information, please contact

Petr Molchanov

Alisa Kvadzba

Media Inquiries

Chief Investment Officer

IR manager

Media Relations Department

Email:molchanov_ps@magnit.ru

Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru

Email:press@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern

Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

Disclaimer

Magnit OAO published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 12:38:01 UTC
