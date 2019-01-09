Press Release | Krasnodar | January 09, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

Krasnodar, Russia (January 9, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander").

Full Company Name and Address

Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian FederationTaxpayer Id. Number

2310031475

Principal State Registration Number

1022301598549

Object of Acquisition

Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares

State Registration No.

1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

RU000A0JKQU8

Date of Acquisition

December 29, 2018

Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer

January 9, 2019

Number of Acquired Shares

14 845 shares

0.014567% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC 3,202,449 votes

3.142387%of the total number of votes 3,217,294 votes

3.156953% of the total number of votes

January 3, 2019

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC

January 9, 2019

14 095 shares

0.013831% of the total number of voting shares

3,217,294 votes

Number of Votes before AcquisitionNumber of Votes after Acquisition

3.156953%of the total number of votes 3,231,389 votes

3.170784% of the total number of votesDate of Acquisition

January 4, 2019

Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer

January 9, 2019

Number of Acquired Shares

15 099 shares

0.014816% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLCNumber of Votes before Acquisition

3,231,389 votes

3.170784%of the total number of votes

Number of Votes after Acquisition

3,246,488 votes

3.185600% of the total number of votes

Date of Acquisition

January 8, 2019

Date of the Fact being Reported to the Issuer

January 9, 2019

Number of Acquired Shares

13 132 shares

0.012886% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC

3.198486% of the total number of votes

3,246,488 votes

3.185600%of the total number of votes

3,259,620 votes

For further information, please contact

