MAGNIT PAO (MGNT)
News

Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

01/18/2019 | 09:39am EST

Press Release | Krasnodar | January 18, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander"

Krasnodar, Russia (January 18, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander").

Full Company Name and Address

Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian FederationTaxpayer Id. Number

Principal State Registration Number

2310031475 1022301598549

Object of Acquisition

State Registration No.

Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

RU000A0JKQU8

Date of Acquisition

January 17, 2019

Date of the Fact being Reported to the IssuerNumber of Acquired Shares

January 18, 2019 47,153 shares

0.046269% of the total number of voting shares

Basis for AcquisitionNumber of Votes before Acquisition

Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC 3,426,582 votes

3.408585% of the total number of votes

3.362316% of the total number of votes 3,473,735 votes

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

Disclaimer

Magnit OAO published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 14:38:05 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 253 B
EBIT 2018 56 425 M
Net income 2018 35 043 M
Debt 2018 137 B
Yield 2018 4,43%
P/E ratio 2018 11,76
P/E ratio 2019 10,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 423 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5 060  RUB
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olga Valerievna Naumova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Artyom Smolensky Chief Operating Officer
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer
Gregor William Mowat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO6 381
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.00%38 335
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.65%32 352
AHOLD DELHAIZE1.27%30 146
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.11%28 459
TESCO15.26%27 843
