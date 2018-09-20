Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” Reports on Transactions within the Share Buy-Back Programme

Press Release | Krasnodar | September 20, 2018

PJSC "Magnit"Reports on Transactions within the Share Buy-Back Programme

Krasnodar, Russia (September 20, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) (the "Company"), oneof Russia's leading retailers, announces that Renaissance Broker LLC ("Renaissance") has, between September 13, 2018 and September 19, 2018, made purchases of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0JKQU8) (the "Shares") on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's share buyback programme announced on August 21, 2018 (the "Programme"). Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below.

The Shares have been or will be sold by Renaissance to JSC Tander (a subsidiary of the Company) at a price linked to the average price on the Moscow Exchange for the buy-back period, determined in accordance with the terms agreed between Tander and Renaissance.

Aggregated Information

Date

Shares purchasedHighest price paid per ShareLowest price paid per Share

VWAP per Share

(RUB)

13.09.2018

46 274

4 157

4 062

4 118,74 14.09.2018 46 232 4 166 4 051

4 126,31 17.09.2018 45 892 4 223 4 166

4 198,07 18.09.2018 44 877 4 275 4 191

4 237,77 19.09.2018 43 069 4 275 4 212

4 249,37

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by Renaissance under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available on the pages linked below:

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Programme.

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and anEBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) andits GDRs on the London StockExchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's ofBB.