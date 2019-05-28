Log in
Magnit : PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the Issuer's Control

05/28/2019 | 08:09am EDT

Press Release | Krasnodar | May 28, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the Issuer's Control

Krasnodar, Russia (May 28, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of share by the entity which is under the Issuer's control.

Full company name and address:

Taxpayer Id Number:

Principal State Registration Number:

Object of disposal:

Disposal of shares

Date of change:

Amount of disposed shares:

Basis for disposal:

Amount of votes before disposal: Amount of votes after disposal:

Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia

2310031475

1022301598549

Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8

May 24, 2019

16,482 shares (0.016173% of the total equity)

Shares Purchase Agreements executed with the participants of Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit".

4,466,530 votes (4.382760% of the total number of votes)

4,450,048 votes (4.366587% of the total number of votes)

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Media Inquiries

Director for Investor Relations

Media Relations Department

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 19,223 stores (13,909 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,847 drogerie stores) in 3,077 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

Disclaimer

Magnit OAO published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 12:08:05 UTC
