News Summary

Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

0
05/28/2019 | 08:09am EDT

Press Release | Krasnodar | May 28, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (May 28, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by Naumova Olga Valerievna, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board).

On May 27, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share of Naumova Olga Valerievna in the charter capital.

Date of change

Share in the charter capital before

Ordinary shares stake before change

Share in the charter capital after

Ordinary shares stake after

change

change

change

May 24, 2019

0%

0%

0.016173%

0.016173%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

а)

Name

Naumova Olga Valerievna

2

Reason for the notification

а)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

of the PJSC "Magnit"

collective executive body (Management Board)

б)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

а)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"

б)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section

to be repeated for (i) each

type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

а)

Description of the financial instrument,

Share

type of instrument Identification code

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase

б)

Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term

Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and

PJSC "Magnit".

Price(s) and volume(s)

в)

Price

volume

3,659

16,482

г)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,659

16,482

д)

Date of the transaction

May 24, 2019

е)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Media Inquiries

Director for Investor Relations

Media Relations Department

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Email: press@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 19,223 stores (13,909 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,847 drogerie stores) in 3,077 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

Disclaimer

Magnit OAO published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 12:08:05 UTC
