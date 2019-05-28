Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Press Release | Krasnodar | May 28, 2019
PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Krasnodar, Russia (May 28, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by Naumova Olga Valerievna, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board).
On May 27, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share of Naumova Olga Valerievna in the charter capital.
|
Date of change
|
Share in the charter capital before
|
Ordinary shares stake before change
|
Share in the charter capital after
|
|
Ordinary shares stake after
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 24, 2019
|
0%
|
0%
|
|
0.016173%
|
|
0.016173%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
|
Name
|
|
Naumova Olga Valerievna
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman
|
of the PJSC "Magnit"
|
|
|
|
|
|
collective executive body (Management Board)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
б)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
|
Name
|
|
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
б)
|
|
LEI
|
|
2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
Details of the transaction(s): section
|
to be repeated for (i) each
|
type of instrument; (ii) each type of
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
type of instrument Identification code
|
|
|
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
|
Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase
|
б)
|
|
|
|
Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term
|
|
|
|
Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PJSC "Magnit".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
в)
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
16,482
|
|
г)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
16,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
д)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
|
May 24, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
е)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
|
outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to editors:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 19,223 stores (13,909 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,847 drogerie stores) in 3,077 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.
