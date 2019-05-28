Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Press Release | Krasnodar | May 28, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (May 28, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by Naumova Olga Valerievna, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board).

On May 27, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share of Naumova Olga Valerievna in the charter capital.