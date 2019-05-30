Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Press Release | Krasnodar | May 30, 2019
PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Krasnodar, Russia (May 30, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the members of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit".
On May 29, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share in the charter capital.
|
Name of the member of the
|
|
Share in the charter capital before
|
Ordinary shares stake
|
Share in the charter capital
|
Ordinary shares stake after
|
Management Board
|
Date of change
|
|
change
|
before change
|
after change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna
|
May 28, 2019
|
0.001472%
|
0.001472%
|
0.003089%
|
0.003089%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milinova Elena Mikhailovna
|
May 28, 2019
|
0.000599%
|
0.000599%
|
0.007068%
|
0.007068%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Knyazeva Tatyana Vladimirovna
|
May 28, 2019
|
0.000098%
|
0.000098%
|
0.003332%
|
0.003332%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich
|
May 28, 2019
|
0.001962%
|
0.001962%
|
0.018135%
|
0.018135%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Name
|
Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Position/status
|
member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body
|
|
(Management Board)
|
|
|
|
|
|
б)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Name
|
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
|
|
|
|
б)
|
LEI
|
|
|
2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
Details of the transaction(s): section
|
to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
instrument; (ii) each type of
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
type of instrument Identification code
|
|
|
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
|
Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase
|
б)
|
|
|
|
Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term
|
|
|
|
Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PJSC "Magnit".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
в)
|
|
|
|
Price
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
1,648
|
|
г)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
Price
|
Aggregated volume
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
д)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
|
May 28, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
е)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
|
outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Name
|
Milinova Elena Mikhailovna
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Position/status
|
member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body
|
|
(Management Board)
|
|
|
|
|
|
б)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Name
|
|
|
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
б)
|
LEI
|
|
|
2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
Details of the transaction(s): section
|
to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
instrument; (ii) each type of
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
type of instrument Identification code
|
|
|
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
|
Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase
|
б)
|
|
|
|
Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term
|
|
|
|
Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PJSC "Magnit".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
в)
|
|
|
|
Price
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
6,593
|
|
г)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
Price
|
Aggregated volume
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
6,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
д)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
|
May 28, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
е)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
|
outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Name
|
|
|
Knyazeva Tatyana Vladimirovna
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Position/status
|
|
|
member of
|
the
|
PJSC
|
"Magnit" collective
|
executive body
|
|
|
|
(Management Board)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
б)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Name
|
|
|
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
б)
|
LEI
|
|
|
2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
Details of the transaction(s): section
|
to be repeated
|
for
|
(i) each
|
type of instrument;
|
(ii) each type of
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type of instrument Identification code
|
|
|
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
|
Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase
|
б)
|
|
|
|
Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term
|
|
|
|
Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PJSC "Magnit".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
в)
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
3,296
|
|
г)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
3,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
д)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
|
May 28, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
е)
|
Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
|
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Name
|
|
|
Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Position/status
|
|
|
member of
|
the
|
PJSC
|
"Magnit" collective
|
executive body
|
|
|
|
(Management Board)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
б)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Name
|
|
|
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
б)
|
LEI
|
|
|
2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
Details of the transaction(s): section
|
to be repeated
|
for
|
(i) each
|
type of instrument;
|
(ii) each type of
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
а)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type of instrument Identification code
|
|
|
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
|
Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase
|
б)
|
|
|
|
Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term
|
|
|
|
Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PJSC "Magnit".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
в)
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
16,482
|
