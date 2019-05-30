Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Press Release | Krasnodar | May 30, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (May 30, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the members of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit".

On May 29, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share in the charter capital.

Name of the member of the Share in the charter capital before Ordinary shares stake Share in the charter capital Ordinary shares stake after Management Board Date of change change before change after change change Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna May 28, 2019 0.001472% 0.001472% 0.003089% 0.003089% Milinova Elena Mikhailovna May 28, 2019 0.000599% 0.000599% 0.007068% 0.007068% Knyazeva Tatyana Vladimirovna May 28, 2019 0.000098% 0.000098% 0.003332% 0.003332% Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich May 28, 2019 0.001962% 0.001962% 0.018135% 0.018135%

