Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Magnit PAO    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT PAO

(MGNT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Magnit : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:24am EDT

Press Release | Krasnodar | May 30, 2019

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (May 30, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the members of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit".

On May 29, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share in the charter capital.

Name of the member of the

Share in the charter capital before

Ordinary shares stake

Share in the charter capital

Ordinary shares stake after

Management Board

Date of change

change

before change

after change

change

Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna

May 28, 2019

0.001472%

0.001472%

0.003089%

0.003089%

Milinova Elena Mikhailovna

May 28, 2019

0.000599%

0.000599%

0.007068%

0.007068%

Knyazeva Tatyana Vladimirovna

May 28, 2019

0.000098%

0.000098%

0.003332%

0.003332%

Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich

May 28, 2019

0.001962%

0.001962%

0.018135%

0.018135%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

а)

Name

Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna

2

Reason for the notification

а)

Position/status

member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body

(Management Board)

б)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

а)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"

б)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section

to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

а)

Description of the financial instrument,

Share

type of instrument Identification code

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase

б)

Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term

Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and

PJSC "Magnit".

Price(s) and volume(s)

в)

Price

volume

3,659

1,648

г)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,659

1,648

д)

Date of the transaction

May 28, 2019

е)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

а)

Name

Milinova Elena Mikhailovna

2

Reason for the notification

а)

Position/status

member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body

(Management Board)

б)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

а)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"

б)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section

to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

а)

Description of the financial instrument,

Share

type of instrument Identification code

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase

б)

Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term

Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and

PJSC "Magnit".

Price(s) and volume(s)

в)

Price

volume

3,659

6,593

г)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,659

6,593

д)

Date of the transaction

May 28, 2019

е)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

а)

Name

Knyazeva Tatyana Vladimirovna

2

Reason for the notification

а)

Position/status

member of

the

PJSC

"Magnit" collective

executive body

(Management Board)

б)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

а)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"

б)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section

to be repeated

for

(i) each

type of instrument;

(ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

а)

Description of the financial instrument,

Share

type of instrument Identification code

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase

б)

Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term

Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and

PJSC "Magnit".

Price(s) and volume(s)

в)

Price

volume

3,659

3,296

г)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,659

3,296

д)

Date of the transaction

May 28, 2019

е)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

а)

Name

Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich

2

Reason for the notification

а)

Position/status

member of

the

PJSC

"Magnit" collective

executive body

(Management Board)

б)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

а)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"

б)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section

to be repeated

for

(i) each

type of instrument;

(ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

а)

Description of the financial instrument,

Share

type of instrument Identification code

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase

б)

Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term

Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and

PJSC "Magnit".

Price(s) and volume(s)

в)

Price

volume

3,659

16,482

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magnit OAO published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNIT PAO
04:24aMAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity..
PU
04:24aMAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons disch..
PU
02:45aMAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity under the I..
EQ
02:45aMAGNIT : PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging manag..
EQ
02:29aMAGNIT : Announces 1Q 2019 results in line with its expectations
PU
05/28MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the transactions by persons disch..
PU
05/28MAGNIT : Announces Changes in the Operations Structure
PU
05/28MAGNIT : PJSC “Magnit” notifies on the Change of Share by the Entity..
PU
05/28MAGNIT PJSC : Magnit Announces Changes in the Operations Structure
EQ
05/28MAGNIT : Announces 1Q 2019 results in line with its expectations
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 1 378 B
EBIT 2019 57 326 M
Net income 2019 32 012 M
Debt 2019 145 B
Yield 2019 6,54%
P/E ratio 2019 12,00
P/E ratio 2020 10,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 374 B
Chart MAGNIT PAO
Duration : Period :
Magnit PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4 589  RUB
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olga Valerievna Naumova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Dunning President & Deputy Chairman
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Artyom Smolensky Chief Operating Officer
Elena Mikhailovna Milinova Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNIT PAO5 767
SYSCO CORPORATION18.98%38 317
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.34%30 933
TESCO18.78%29 539
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD7.38%29 298
AHOLD DELHAIZE-8.09%27 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About