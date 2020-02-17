Public Joint Stock Magnit : PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update

Press Release | Krasnodar | February 17, 2020
PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update
Krasnodar, Russia (February 17, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends.
Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of 9 months of 2019.
|
Type of securities:
|
ordinary registered shares
|
|
|
International Securities Identification
|
RU000A0JKQU8
|
Number (ISIN):
|
|
|
|
State registration number of the issue and
|
1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004
|
the date of registration:
|
|
|
|
Total amount of dividends accrued on shares
|
RUB 15,000,332,342.45
|
following the results of 9 months of 2019:
|
|
|
|
Amount of dividend accrued on one share
|
RUB 147.19
|
following the results of 9 months of 2019:
|
|
|
|
Total number of the issuer's securities:
|
101,911,355 shares
|
|
|
Form of yield payment:
|
monetary funds in the currency of the Russian
|
Federation
|
|
|
|
Dividend record date:
|
January 10, 2020
|
|
|
Dividend payment date for nominees:
|
January 24, 2020
|
|
|
Dividend payment date for the other
|
|
shareholders registered in the shareholder
|
February 14, 2020
|
register:
|
|
|
The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 15,000,312,324.61.
The dividend amount of RUB 20,017.84 which accounts for 0.00013% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay.
For further information, please contact:
Dmitry Kovalenko
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80
Dina Chistyak
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101
Media Inquiries
Media Relations Department
Email: press@magnit.ru
Note to editors:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 83 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.
