MAGNIT PAO    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

MAGNIT PAO

(MGNT)
Public Joint Stock Magnit : PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update

02/17/2020 | 05:37am EST

Press Release | Krasnodar | February 17, 2020

PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update

Krasnodar, Russia (February 17, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends.

Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of 9 months of 2019.

Type of securities:

ordinary registered shares

International Securities Identification

RU000A0JKQU8

Number (ISIN):

State registration number of the issue and

1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004

the date of registration:

Total amount of dividends accrued on shares

RUB 15,000,332,342.45

following the results of 9 months of 2019:

Amount of dividend accrued on one share

RUB 147.19

following the results of 9 months of 2019:

Total number of the issuer's securities:

101,911,355 shares

Form of yield payment:

monetary funds in the currency of the Russian

Federation

Dividend record date:

January 10, 2020

Dividend payment date for nominees:

January 24, 2020

Dividend payment date for the other

shareholders registered in the shareholder

February 14, 2020

register:

The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 15,000,312,324.61.

The dividend amount of RUB 20,017.84 which accounts for 0.00013% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay.

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 83 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

15

Disclaimer

Magnit OAO published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:36:08 UTC
