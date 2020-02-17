Public Joint Stock Magnit : PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update

Press Release | Krasnodar | February 17, 2020

PJSC "Magnit" Announces Dividend Payment Update

Krasnodar, Russia (February 17, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends.

Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of 9 months of 2019.

Type of securities: ordinary registered shares International Securities Identification RU000A0JKQU8 Number (ISIN): State registration number of the issue and 1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004 the date of registration: Total amount of dividends accrued on shares RUB 15,000,332,342.45 following the results of 9 months of 2019: Amount of dividend accrued on one share RUB 147.19 following the results of 9 months of 2019: Total number of the issuer's securities: 101,911,355 shares Form of yield payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation Dividend record date: January 10, 2020 Dividend payment date for nominees: January 24, 2020 Dividend payment date for the other shareholders registered in the shareholder February 14, 2020 register:

The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 15,000,312,324.61.

The dividend amount of RUB 20,017.84 which accounts for 0.00013% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay.