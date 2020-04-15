Log in
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
News 
News

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK-Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant's shift to cyclic loading

04/15/2020 | 12:05am EDT

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK-Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant's shift to cyclic loading

15-Apr-2020 / 06:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

                     15 April 2020

Magnitogorsk, Russia

 

MMK-Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant's shift to cyclic loading

 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' ("MMK", or "the Company") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that MMK-Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant (MMK-LMP) shifts to cyclic loading mode with positive outlook for the rest of 2020.

MMK-LMP announces that in the current absence of guaranteed demand for the company's key metal products, its management has decided to switch to a cyclic loading mode. 

While continuing production and shipment of orders placed by key clients, the company plans to carry out unscheduled preventive maintenance during the production breaks.

In accordance with MMK-LMP's forecast, based on a conservative stress test, the company will demonstrate positive EBITDA and positive cash flow in 2020.

MMK-LMP (part of the MMK Group) is one of the oldest enterprises in the Urals. MMK-LMP is the only manufacturer of electrolytically galvanised steel and products with protective polymer coatings on its basis in Russia. Cold-rolled products and materials of the highest quality from leading manufacturers are used for the production of metal products at MMK-LMP. MMK-LMP's laboratory carries out multi-stage control with subsequent certification of the finished metal products.

 

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, the Company produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.

??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of $7,566 mln and EBITDA of $1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Company's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P.

MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%.

 

Investor contacts

Veronika Kryachko 

tel.: +7 (3519) 25-75-01 

E-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

 

Media contacts

Dmitry Kuchumov 

tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 

E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

Oleg Egorov 

tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 

E-mail: egorov.oa@mmk.ru

 

 

 
ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 58201
EQS News ID: 1021603

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1021603&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
