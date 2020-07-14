Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK's energy policy highly praised by international experts

14.07.2020

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) received the international Energy Management Insight Award for energy saving and improving energy efficiency of production in accordance with the international standard ISO 50001.

MMK received the award at the Clean Energy Ministerial, a global international forum organised by the Energy Management Working Group (EMWG), part of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). Experts from 25 countries took part in the event.

Tareq Emtairah, Director of Energy Department at UNIDO, in a congratulatory letter to MMK CEO Pavel Shilyaev, noted that MMK's experience may be of interest to other companies. 'An independent panel of international experts determined that your case study shows how an energy management system can be successfully integrated into existing business systems to better manage resources, sustain achieved savings, and continuously improve energy performance,' the letter says. Mr. Emtairah also emphasized that productive use of resources and improved energy efficiency helps to significantly reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases.

MMK has implemented an energy management system (EMS) which is certified in accordance with the requirements of the international standard ISO 50001:2011. In September 2019, MMK's EMS successfully passed a re-certification audit and received a certificate from TÜV International Certification (Germany) which confirms the compliance of MMK's EMS with the requirements of ISO 50001:2011 for a 3-year period.

Among other reasons, MMK was able to increase its energy efficiency thanks to the active involvement of the company's staff in the energy saving activities. In 2019, MMK's employees submitted 921 innovative ideas using the corporate Energy Management platform app.

The Company's projects to make its production more energy-efficient helped MMK to save about RUB 500 million in 2019. In the same year, MMK was awarded the UNIDO certificate for its contribution to sustainable development and environmental initiatives in the Chelyabinsk region, as well as for the successful implementation of its 'Energy Management of Industrial Enterprises' programme.

In accordance with MMK's goals of sustainable development, the company will further improve its energy efficiency through various measures, including organizational (such as regular energy efficiency evaluations, organization of fuel and energy resources' commercial account, low-cost energy-saving initiatives) and technical, which will incorporate usage of IT-technologies and creation of the digital model of the whole power complex of MMK.

