Magnitogorskiy Mtallurgchsky KmbntPAO : MMK's environmental and energy efficiency projects recognised by UNIDO award

08/21/2019 | 12:48am EDT
21.08.2019

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) was awarded a certificate by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) for its contribution to sustainable development and environmental initiatives in the Chelyabinsk region, as well as for the successful implementation of its 'Energy Management of Industrial Enterprises' programme.

UNIDO is a specialised agency of the United Nations, whose main objective is to promote sustainable industrial development. The representative functions of the organisation in Russia are performed by the UNIDO Centre for Industrial Cooperation in the Russian Federation.

The UN experts praised MMK's efforts to reduce and prevent anthropogenic impact on the environment. Last year alone, the Company successfully implemented 69 environmental measures and work continues on 15 further measures. In 2018, MMK invested a total of 6.464 billion roubles into its environmental programme. The total cost of MMK Group's environmental activities in the period from 2000 to 2018 exceeded 58 billion rubles. The result of this work was the reduction of the Company's air emissions by 1.6 times in this period (specific consumption was reduced by 2.1 times) and the reduction of total discharge of pollutants into water bodies by 2.9 times over the same period. Today, 100% of industrial wastewater is used in water recycling.

UNIDO also highly commended the energy management system at MMK. The system was certified in 2016 for compliance with the requirements of the international standard ISO 50001 and has allowed MMK to save a significant amount of energy resources annually, as well as to dramatically reduce atmospheric emissions. In 2017, the total economic savings from the implementation of projects to improve energy efficiency of production processes at MMK amounted to around 1 billion rubles.

MMK operates with full understanding of the Company's responsibility for their impact on the environment. The environmental policy of the Company provides for a significant reduction of emissions, which will help to achieve a lower level of air pollution in Magnitogorsk by 2025. The Company plans to allocate more than 38 billion rubles for environmental activities in the period from 2018 to 2025.

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.7 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2018 of USD 8,214 mln and EBITDA of USD 2,418 mln.

Media contacts:

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 04:47:10 UTC
