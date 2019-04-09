Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Magnitogorskiy Mtallurgchsky KmbntPAO    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO

(MAGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Fitch Ratings Upgrades MMK to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 03:30am EDT

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Fitch Ratings Upgrades MMK to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

09-Apr-2019 / 09:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Fitch Ratings Upgrades MMK to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

 

09-04-2019, Magnitogorsk

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' (MMK) is pleased to announce that on April 8th, 2019 rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded Company's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook.

In its press release Fitch Ratings notes that the rating upgrade reflects MMK's ability to maintain a conservative financial profile during market turbulence due to the company's low cost of operations, focus on high-value added (HVA) products, leading positions on the Russian steel market and high profit margins through the cycle.

Fitch also admits that MMK has one of the lowest leverages among steel companies globally. After MMK repaid most of its debt in 2015-2016, the company has had almost zero net debt and is committed to keeping low debt levels.

MMK is rated above the 'BBB-' Country Ceiling for Russia (BBB-/Positive). This is in line with Fitch's Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling Rating Criteria and takes into account the company's strong hard-currency external debt service ratio, which is supported by sufficient cash flows from exports and foreign assets and by an overall low leverage.

 

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.7 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2018 of USD 8,214 million and EBITDA of USD 2,418 million.

 

 

Investor contacts:

Andrey Serov

tel.: +7 (3519) 24-52-97

E-mail: serov.ae@mmk.ru

 

Media contacts:

Dmitry Kuchumov

tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13

E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

Dmitry Bulin

tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13

E-mail: bulin.dn@mmk.ru

 
ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 8138
EQS News ID: 797393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=797393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHS
03:30aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Fitch Ratings Upgrades MMK to 'BBB'; Outl..
EQ
03/06MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPA : MMK Board Meeting Results
AQ
03/05PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Notification and- public disclosure of tr..
EQ
03/05PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Board Meeting Results
EQ
02/18PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Notification and- public disclosure of tr..
EQ
02/14MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPA : Moody's Upgrades MMK to 'Baa2', Outlook S..
AQ
02/13PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Moody's Upgrades MMK to 'Baa2'; Outlook S..
EQ
02/11PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Mmk board of directors recommends dividen..
EQ
02/08MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPA : MK - Key consolidated results for Q4 2018..
AQ
02/07PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Q4 and FY 2018 IFRS Results
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 407 M
EBIT 2019 1 377 M
Net income 2019 1 011 M
Debt 2019 160 M
Yield 2019 11,6%
P/E ratio 2019 6,24
P/E ratio 2020 6,87
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 7 660 M
Chart MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO
Duration : Period :
Magnitogorskiy Mtallurgchsky KmbntPAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,86 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Zumrud Khandadashevna Rustamova Independent Director
Olga Viktorovna Rashnikova Non-Executive Director
Ruben Abelovich Aganbegyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO7 660
ARCELORMITTAL9.39%22 929
POSCO--.--%21 099
NUCOR16.73%18 497
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP10.96%17 562
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About