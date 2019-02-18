PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
18-Feb-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Pavel Shilyaev
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board ?f Directors / CEO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works"
b)
LEI
253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary share
ISIN: RU0009084396
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 43.00
10,100
RUB43.00
4,600
RUB43.00
2,200
RUB43.00
1,800
RUB43.00
6,400
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
25,100 shares
Price
RUB 1079,300.0
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-02-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS»