PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18-Feb-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pavel Shilyaev 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board ?f Directors / CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works" b) LEI 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary share ISIN: RU0009084396 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 43.00 10,100 RUB 43.00 4,600 RUB 43.00 2,200 RUB 43.00 1,800 RUB 43.00 6,400 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 25,100 shares Price RUB 1 079,300.0 e) Date of the transaction 2019-02-15 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS»

