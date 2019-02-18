Log in
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

0
02/18/2019 | 02:05am EST

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18-Feb-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Pavel Shilyaev

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board ?f Directors / CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works"

b)

LEI

253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary share

 

 

ISIN: RU0009084396

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 43.00

10,100

RUB 43.00

4,600

RUB 43.00

2,200

 

 

RUB 43.00

1,800

 

 

RUB 43.00

6,400

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

25,100 shares

Price

RUB 1 079,300.0

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-02-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS»

 

 
ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 7536
EQS News ID: 776849

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776849&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
