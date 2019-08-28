Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Magnitogorskiy Mtallurgchsky KmbntPAO    MAGN   RU0009084396

MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO

(MAGN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: SAVE THE DATE: MMK CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:05am EDT

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: SAVE THE DATE: MMK CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

28-Aug-2019 / 08:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

SAVE THE DATE: MMK CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

 

28.08.2019

 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works ("MMK" or the "Company") one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company (LSE ticker: "MMK"), will hold a Capital Markets Day in London on the morning of 15 November 2019.

 

At the CMD, Chairman Viktor Rashnikov, INED Morgan Ralph Tavakolian and the executive management team will discuss MMK's progress against the Company's strategy to 2025.

 

The presenting team will include:

  • Viktor F. Rashnikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Pavel V. Shilyaev, CEO
  • Andrey A. Eremin, CFO
  • Morgan Ralph Tavakolian, Independent member of the Board of Directors

 

The CMD will take place at the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS.

 

The event will be webcast live and a recording will be available online afterwards.

 

Additional information and details on how to register for the MMK CMD will be provided in due course.

 

Notes for editors:

 

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.7 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2018 of USD 8,214 mln and EBITDA of USD 2,418 mln.

 

Contacts:

 

Kirill Golubkov

tel.: +7 (3519) 24-03-02

e-mail: golubkov.kv@mmk.ru

 

 
ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 18209
EQS News ID: 864275

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=864275&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHS
02:05aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Save the date: mmk capital markets day
EQ
08/21MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPA : MMK's environmental and energy efficiency..
PU
08/02MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPA : MMK Group IFRS Results for Q2 2019 and H1..
AQ
08/01PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Group Posts Q2 and H1 2019 IFRS Resul..
EQ
07/26PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Notice of Q2 2019 Financial Results
EQ
07/19MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPA : MMK launches new 30 billion ruble sinter ..
PU
07/17MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPA : MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 20..
AQ
07/16PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 20..
EQ
06/24MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPA : MMK recognised among Top 5 metals compani..
PU
06/19MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 696 M
EBIT 2019 1 405 M
Net income 2019 1 048 M
Finance 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 12,3%
P/E ratio 2019 5,76x
P/E ratio 2020 5,87x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 6 674 M
Chart MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO
Duration : Period :
Magnitogorskiy Mtallurgchsky KmbntPAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,83  $
Last Close Price 0,60  $
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Zumrud Khandadashevna Rustamova Independent Director
Olga Viktorovna Rashnikova Non-Executive Director
Ruben Abelovich Aganbegyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO6 662
NUCOR-10.04%14 370
ARCELORMITTAL-31.58%13 949
POSCO--.--%13 433
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 861
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.43%12 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group