MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO

(MAGN)
Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Impact of COVID-19 on MMK Group's performance and measures taken by the Company in response to its spread

03/22/2020
23.03.2020

A high-alert mode has been introduced on the territory of MMK Group enterprises, and special headquarters have been established under the leadership of the Company CEO. The Group is taking active measures to prevent the spread and reduce the risk of the coronavirus infection.

During the current adverse conditions, the Company has suspended foreign business trips for employees and restricted business trips within Russia. The Company recommends that employees who visited territories with active cases of coronavirus conduct a mandatory 14-day home quarantine, with the option of working remotely.

MMK Group has also introduced a restriction on business partner delegations visiting the Company. Meetings, negotiations and work trips have been replaced by remote means of communication whenever possible.

MMK Group has the technological and organisational capacity to transfer its office functions to remote work.

The coronavirus infection affects the entire global economy. In this regard, the Company's management has assessed the potential impact of the outbreak on MMK's performance based on currently available information about the macroeconomic situation in Russia and the world.

Sales

At the current peak of the spread of the coronavirus and the decline in business activity, MMK Group is carrying out equipment repairs alongside a planned decrease in production volumes. At the moment, there is no critical impact on sales in the Company's main markets. However, the further development of the pandemic may negatively affect both global business activity and business activity within Russia.

Prices for steel products on the domestic market over the next 2-3 months will strive towards export parity, normalizing the premium of the domestic market. It should be noted that the Company, if necessary, has the ability to re-allocate a portion of its metal products sales to export markets.

Procurements

To date, MMK Group has not experienced any difficulties with the supply of basic raw materials, as well as supplies of equipment and spare parts. All raw materials are taken under special control and tracked in terms of both their consumption in production and inventory.

Investment programme

MMK Group continues to implement its investment programme in accordance with its development strategy. Company management currently estimates that the impact of the adverse epidemiological situation on investment projects implemented in 2020 will be minimal.

The Company is closely monitoring the situation and is fully prepared to take measures to minimize risks for its staff and business. However, the negative impact of the pandemic on economic activity, commodity prices and steel products in a number of regions of the world cannot be excluded.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 03:51:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 786 M
EBIT 2020 1 135 M
Net income 2020 875 M
Debt 2020 283 M
Yield 2020 16,1%
P/E ratio 2020 4,47x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 4 742 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,69  $
Last Close Price 0,42  $
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Zumrud Khandadashevna Rustamova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO4 765
POSCO-6.69%9 231
NUCOR-45.58%9 220
ARCELORMITTAL-51.86%8 156
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-6.52%7 334
TATA STEEL LIMITED0.35%4 483
