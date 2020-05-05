Magnitude Mining Ltd. Provides Details for Shareholders Regarding Virtual Annual General and Special Meeting

Log in
05/05/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2020) -  Magnitude Mining Ltd. (TSXV: MML.P) ("Magnitude" or the "Company") will be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGSM") on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 11am PDT. The physical location of the AGM, as required by the British Columbia Business Corporations Act, has been designated as Magnitude's head office (located at Suite 1400, 400 Burrard St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3A6 Canada), however the AGSM will be held on a virtual electronic basis.

To attend Magnitude's AGSM, please use the following dial-in number and conference ID:
North American Toll-Free: (+1) 800 201 7439
Conference ID: 823072

To streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the AGSM using the call-in details noted above and can participate, vote, or ask questions during the AGSM's live call. Non-registered shareholders may attend the AGSM as guests but are not legally allowed to vote or ask questions during the formal business of the AGSM.

Contact Information

Magnitude Mining Ltd.
Victoria McMillan, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 778-239-87424

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55417


© Newsfilecorp 2020
