Magnolia Oil & Gas : Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) (NYSE: MGY WS) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. Central Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-807-9684 or via webcast through Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com. Magnolia will make fourth quarter 2018 financial results and related materials to be discussed during the webcast available in the Investors section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be posted on Magnolia’s website within a few hours after completion of the call.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with South Texas operations in the core of the Eagle Ford. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

