Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp    MGY

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP (MGY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magnolia Oil & Gas : Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 09:47am EST

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) (NYSE: MGY WS) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. Central Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-807-9684 or via webcast through Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com. Magnolia will make fourth quarter 2018 financial results and related materials to be discussed during the webcast available in the Investors section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be posted on Magnolia’s website within a few hours after completion of the call.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with South Texas operations in the core of the Eagle Ford. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP
09:47aMAGNOLIA OIL & GAS : Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
BU
01/07MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
2018MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2018MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
2018MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results and Delive..
BU
2018MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS : to Announce Third Quarter Results Tuesday, November 13, 201..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 965 M
EBIT 2018 413 M
Net income 2018 306 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,89
P/E ratio 2019 12,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 2 994 M
Chart MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP
Duration : Period :
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen I. Chazen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher G. Stavros Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James R. Larson Independent Director
Michael G. MacDougall Director
Dan F. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP6.96%2 994
CONOCOPHILLIPS4.81%75 234
CNOOC LTD7.24%74 334
EOG RESOURCES12.49%56 888
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.39%49 892
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.98%31 623
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.