Magnora : Expiration of notice period for share capital reduction

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Magnora ASA on May 22, 2019 regarding the commencement of the creditor notice period for the share capital reduction as resolved by the annual general meeting held on May 21, 2019. The creditor notice period expires today, July 03, 2019.

For information about the key dates related to the share capital reduction distribution, the Company refers to the stock exchange notice published on July 1, 2019.

* * *

For further information, please contact:

Erik Sneve, CEO, Magnora ASA

es@magnoraasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.