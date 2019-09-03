Log in
MAGNORA ASA

(SEVAN)
Magnora : Repurchase of Shares

09/03/2019 | 02:35am EDT

With reference to Magnora ASA's stock exchange announcement from May 21, 2019, Magnora ASA has on September 2nd, 2019, bought 862 shares in Magnora ASA at an average price of NOK 5.95 per share.

Magnora ASA now holds 862 of own shares after this trade, which represents 0.002 percent of total shares outstanding.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Sneve, CEO, Magnora ASA
es@magnoraasa.com

Disclaimer

Magnora ASA published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:34:00 UTC
