MAGNUM MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.

(MGU)
Magnum Mining and Exploration : Annual Report to shareholders

03/28/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited

A.B.N. 70 003 170 376

Annual report

Year ended 31 December 2018

MAGNUM MINING AND EXPLORATION LIMITED A.B.N. 70 003 170 376

Contents

Page

Corporate Directory

2

Review of Operations and Activities

3

Directors' Report

11

Auditor's Independence Declaration

22

Corporate Governance Statement

23

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

31

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

33

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

34

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

35

Notes to the Financial Statements

36

Directors' Declaration

69

Independent Auditor's Report

70

Shareholder Information

74

Annexures

77

Corporate Directory

Directors

HDawson G M Button F Cannavo

Company Secretary

G M Button

J A Barry

Registered office

Suite 2, Churchill Court

234 Churchill Avenue

Subiaco Western Australia 6008

Telephone: +61(8) 6280 0245

Facsimile: +61(8) 9381 2855

Share registry

Computershare Investor Services

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

Perth Western Australia 6000

Telephone: +61(8) 9323 2000

Facsimile: +61(8) 9323 2033

Auditor

HLB Mann Judd

Chartered Accountants

Level 4

130 Stirling Street

Perth Western Australia 6000

Solicitor

Allen & Overy

Level 12, Exchange Tower

2 The Esplanade

Perth Western Australia 6000

Stock exchange listing

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code MGU.

The Company is limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia.

Website address

www.mmel.com.au

2

Review of Operations and Activities

Gravelotte Project, South Africa

Magnum's 74%-owned Gravelotte Project is located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. Emeralds were discovered in the province in 1927 and, since then, several companies have explored for and mined within the broader region for emeralds.

From 1929 to 1982 the total recorded emerald production from the Gravelotte Project, as well as the area surrounding the nearby Gravelotte township, was nearly 113 million carats.

It is reported that during the 1960's the Gravelotte Project itself was the largest emerald mine of its type in the world, employing over 400 sorters.

Figure 1: Gravelotte Location Map

The Gravelotte project provides Magnum with a medium term production opportunity in a niche commodity where demand is growing.

The project offers established infrastructure, existing and accessible open cuts together with extensive low grade dumps, a large (albeit incomplete) historic data base, a nearby and available work force, local on- site technical expertise and a nearby township that can serve as a supply centre.

3

Review of Operations and Activities (continued)

Gravelotte Project, South Africa (continued)

Photo 1: Aerial view of the Gravelotte Mine Site showing

Photo 2: Cobra Pits.

key infrastructure with Cobra and Discovery Pits in

background.

During the past year, Magnum has continued to collate the historical data base and used this as a basis to better understand the geology, structure and controls of mineralisation within the project area.

As a forerunner to potential commercial production the Company has maintained and refurbished much of the extensive mine site infrastructure at Gravelotte which includes offices, laboratory, workshops, garages, management accommodation complex and a mine hostel to accommodate mine workers.

The Gravelotte mine site is well situated with utilities and logistics being serviced by ESKOM grid power, has a sealed road to the mine gate and has a working airstrip.

The historic data base and existing open pits provide the Company with a ready data base to fast track evaluation of the project. Critical information that was still required was an understanding of the mining and milling characteristics of the Gravelotte rocks - particularly to ensure the least possible damage to the emeralds during these activities.

During the past year the Company consequently completed the first part of this evaluation by undertaking the trial mining, milling and processing of the extensive waste and low grade rock dumps available at Gravelotte. Following the successful completion of this exercise the Company has geared up for stage 2 of this programme - which is to extend the trial mining, milling and processing to hard rock to be mined from the existing open pits on site.

Trial Mining Phase 1

The Trial Mining Phase 1 sourced rock from the historic low grade and waste dumps to evaluate the mining, milling and processing options available to the Company. As a critical component of any future commercial operation at Gravelotte is the efficient recovery of emeralds, extensive testing was also undertaken to determine the crushing and washing characteristics of the Gravelotte rock.

The crushing testing was successful in determining the optimum crush size to minimise damage to the emeralds whilst maximising the liberation of the emeralds from the host rock.

This determination of the optimum crush size - in this case the crush size which will liberate the highest amount of emeralds without crushing the stones - will assist in the efficient recovery of emeralds in the sorting process.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:15:09 UTC
