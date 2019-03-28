Magnum Mining and Exploration : Annual Report to shareholders

MAGNUM MINING AND EXPLORATION LIMITED. A.B.N. 70 003 170 376

Photo 1: Aerial view of the Gravelotte Mine Site showing Photo 2: Cobra Pits. key infrastructure with Cobra and Discovery Pits in background.

During the past year, Magnum has continued to collate the historical data base and used this as a basis to better understand the geology, structure and controls of mineralisation within the project area.

As a forerunner to potential commercial production the Company has maintained and refurbished much of the extensive mine site infrastructure at Gravelotte which includes offices, laboratory, workshops, garages, management accommodation complex and a mine hostel to accommodate mine workers.

The Gravelotte mine site is well situated with utilities and logistics being serviced by ESKOM grid power, has a sealed road to the mine gate and has a working airstrip.

The historic data base and existing open pits provide the Company with a ready data base to fast track evaluation of the project. Critical information that was still required was an understanding of the mining and milling characteristics of the Gravelotte rocks - particularly to ensure the least possible damage to the emeralds during these activities.

During the past year the Company consequently completed the first part of this evaluation by undertaking the trial mining, milling and processing of the extensive waste and low grade rock dumps available at Gravelotte. Following the successful completion of this exercise the Company has geared up for stage 2 of this programme - which is to extend the trial mining, milling and processing to hard rock to be mined from the existing open pits on site.

Trial Mining Phase 1

The Trial Mining Phase 1 sourced rock from the historic low grade and waste dumps to evaluate the mining, milling and processing options available to the Company. As a critical component of any future commercial operation at Gravelotte is the efficient recovery of emeralds, extensive testing was also undertaken to determine the crushing and washing characteristics of the Gravelotte rock.

The crushing testing was successful in determining the optimum crush size to minimise damage to the emeralds whilst maximising the liberation of the emeralds from the host rock.

This determination of the optimum crush size - in this case the crush size which will liberate the highest amount of emeralds without crushing the stones - will assist in the efficient recovery of emeralds in the sorting process.