MAGNUM MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.
Magnum Mining and Exploration : New Telephone and Fax Numbers and Postal Address

09/07/2018 | 05:27am CEST

7 September 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir/Madam

New Telephone and Fax Numbers and Postal Address

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX: MGU), wishes to advise that with immediate effect, the Company's telephone and fax numbers will be:

Telephone: +61 8 6280 0245

Fax: +61 8 9381 2855

The postal address for the Company has also changed to:

PO Box 8209

SUBIACO EAST WA 6008

Yours sincerely

Magnum Mining and Exploration Ltd

_____________________

Grant Button

Managing Director

Magnum Mining & Exploration Ltd

ABN: 70 003 170 376

Suite 2, Churchill Court, 234 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 8209, Subiaco East WA 6008

Tel: +61 8 6280 0245 Fax: +61 8 9381 2855 Email:info@mmel.com.auWeb: www.mmel.com.au

Disclaimer

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 03:26:02 UTC
