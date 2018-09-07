Magnum Mining and Exploration : New Telephone and Fax Numbers and Postal Address

7 September 2018
The Manager
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
Level 40 Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000
Dear Sir/Madam
New Telephone and Fax Numbers and Postal Address
Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX: MGU), wishes to advise that with immediate effect, the Company's telephone and fax numbers will be:
Telephone: +61 8 6280 0245
Fax: +61 8 9381 2855
The postal address for the Company has also changed to:
PO Box 8209
SUBIACO EAST WA 6008
Yours sincerely
Magnum Mining and Exploration Ltd
_____________________
Grant Button
Managing Director
Magnum Mining & Exploration Ltd
ABN: 70 003 170 376
Suite 2, Churchill Court, 234 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 8209, Subiaco East WA 6008
Tel: +61 8 6280 0245 Fax: +61 8 9381 2855 Email:info@mmel.com.auWeb: www.mmel.com.au
