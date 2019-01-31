Magnum Mining and Exploration : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

ASX Release

31 January 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterly Activities Report

31 December 2018

Gravelotte Emerald Project, South Africa

 Successful completion of Trial Mining Phase 1.

 Trial Mining Phase 2 scheduled to commence in mid-February 2019, with emerald recovery scheduled for March 2019.

 Extensive data derived from Trial Mining Phase 1, utilised to optimise the design of the crushing and wash plant for the Trial Mining Phase 2.

 Fabrication of the crushing and wash plant commenced in December 2018 and is scheduled to be commissioned on site commencing mid February.

 Extensive tests completed on various automated sorting methodologies. Debtech XRF sorting machine selected for Trial Mining Phase 2.

 Local mining contractor identified and final details of mining plan for the Trial Mining Phase 2 to be completed in January 2019.

 Onsite electrical, water, security and earthworks preparations for Trial Mining Phase 2 activities commenced.

Tanami West Project, Northern Territory

 Drilling intersected altered sequence with corresponding copper geochemical anomaly.

 Magnum assessing viability of a VTEM survey to test for conductors.

Corporate

 Successful completion of a $1.25 million convertible note issue.

OPERATIONS

Gravelotte Project, South Africa

Magnum's 74%-owned Gravelotte Project is located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. Emeralds were discovered in the province in 1927 and, since then, several companies have explored for and mined within the broader region for emeralds.

From 1929 to 1982 the total recorded emerald production from the Gravelotte Project, as well as the area surrounding the nearby Gravelotte township, was nearly 113 million carats.

It is reported that during the 1960's the Gravelotte Project itself was the largest emerald mine of its type in the world, employing over 400 sorters.

Figure 1: Gravelotte Location Map

Why is MGU at Gravelotte?

The Gravelotte project provides Magnum with a medium term production opportunity in a niche commodity such as emeralds where demand is growing.

The project offers established infrastructure, existing and accessible open cuts together with extensive low grade dumps, a large (albeit incomplete) historic data base, a nearby and available work force, local on-site technical expertise and a nearby township that can serve as a supply centre.

Photo 1: Aerial view of the Gravelotte Mine Site showing key infrastructure with Cobra and Discovery Pits in background.

Photo 2: Cobra Pits.

During the past three years, Magnum has worked to re-establish the historical database and develop a strong understanding of the geology, structure and controls of mineralisation within the project area.

The Company has maintained and refurbished much of the extensive mine site infrastructure at Gravelotte including offices, laboratory, workshops, garages, management accommodation complex and a mine hostel to accommodate mine workers.

The mine site is well situated with utilities and logistics being serviced by ESKOM grid power, has a sealed road to the mine gate and has a working airstrip.

Successful completion of Trial Mining Phase 1

The Trial Mining Phase 1 sourced rock from the historic low grade and waste dumps to allow testing to compare the historic crushing, washing and sorting methodologies against new technologies. In addition, extensive testing was undertaken to gather sufficient information on the crushing and washing characteristics of the ore to finalise the design of the Phase 2 hard rock trial mining emerald recovery circuit.

The crushing testing was successful in determining the optimum crush size to minimise damage to the emeralds whilst maximising the liberation of the emeralds from the host rock.

This determination of the optimum crush size - in this case the crush size which will liberate the highest amount of emeralds without crushing the stones - will assist in the efficient recovery of emeralds in the sorting process.

In summary, the Trial Mining Phase 1 trial was successful in all of its objectives, and during the quarter the Company finalised the design of its crushing and washing plant suitable for the Phase 2 trial mining operation. This design was based upon extensive crush testing conducted on-site, washing characteristics of the material and the requirements of the XRF sorter.

During the quarter the Company has also selected the De Beers Technologies (Deb Tech) X-ray Fluorescence ("XRF") sorter as its preferred sorting technology for the recovery of emeralds.

Photo 5: Partially cleaned emeralds ranging from 3.5 to 41.5 carats in weight and 5-25mm in size

Phase 2 Trial Mining Operation to commence in February 2019

The Trial Mining Phase 2 involves the mining and processing of around 8,000 tonnes of hard rock from multiple locations within the existing Cobra and Discovery pits.

Contemporaneous with the mining of the hard rock Magnum will commission a crushing and washing plant capable of processing around 2,000 tonnes per month.

The resultant crushed and washed material will then be processed through the XRF sorter with the emeralds produced batched and then provided later this year for sale to various buyers to ascertain the price range for the Gravelotte stones.

An independent mining contractor has been engaged with mining scheduled to commence in early-mid February and estimated to take around 25-30 days for completion.

The crushing and washing plant is scheduled to arrive on-site in mid-February, with commissioning to be completed by the end of that month.

Recovery of emeralds utilizing XRF technology is scheduled to commence immediately post the commissioning of the crushing and washing plant.

What is the rationale for the Trial Mining Phase 2 Operation?

The Trial Mining Phase 2 has been designed to recover a parcel of emeralds from Gravelotte of a sufficient size to allow a commercial assessment of pricing for the emeralds through a tender process.

There has been a significant increase in demand for emeralds reported since 2000 so this will provide vital data for assessing the current demand and consequent pricing for emerald product from Gravelotte.

The Trial Mining Phase 2 will also provide geological, mining, processing and recovery data for input into financial modelling for a potential future commercial mining operation.

This data, together with extensive existing drill data and information from a proposed small drill programme later this year, will allow Magnum to prepare a JORC compliant resource statement for the Cobra, Cobra North and Discovery pits.

Work Completed During the December Quarter

During the quarter the final parameters of the Phase 2 trial mining were defined, and selection of appropriate equipment was completed, with commissioning and procurement underway.

In December, the Company commissioned the fabrication and refurbishment of a crusher and washing plant circuit designed to treat 2,000 tonnes of material per month.

Magnum completed its trial and assessment phase in relation to selecting a suitable sorting option for the Phase 2 hard rock trial mining operation.

The company has selected the Deb Tech XRF sorting machine as its preferred sorting option.

Magnum are very appreciative of the assistance provided by Deb Tech.

X-ray sorters operate by selecting setting appropriate parameters, resulting in emeralds that are partially and fully exposed in the crushed material to fluoresce. When the sorter detects an emerald particle, it ejects the emerald from the feed material into a separate container. The concentrate material will then be secured for further sorting/treatment.

Extensive testing has been conducted on run of mine material with highly encouraging results. Minimal recovery of non-emerald passenger particles was achieved whilst all emeralds were recovered and most importantly, the throughput capacity that is required is within design specifications.

A local mining contractor has been identified to undertake the mining phase of the Phase 2 trial. They have demonstrated local mining expertise and capacity and pricing was excellent due to low mobilisation costs. This supports Magnum's efforts to engage the local community as much as possible in current and future procurement and employment activities.

During the quarter, final selection of pit locations and volume parameters commenced and was completed in January 2019. The mine plan for the trial mining Phase 2 has been designed to assist with providing significant data required for the preparation of a JORC compliant resource calculation after the completion of the Phase 2 trial.

In preparation for the Phase 2 trial mining operation, upgrades and refurbishments were undertaken to the electrical and water infrastructure onsite.

In addition, the upgrading of 1.2 km section of the perimeter fencing, which was not previously electrified, commenced in December. This work was completed in January and completes the electrification of the entire perimeter fence for the first time. Further security upgrades to the site access road will commence once the perimeter upgrade is completed.

Tanami West Project, Northern Territory, Australia

Overview

The Tanami West Project consists of exploration licence 30256 and pursuant to an agreement with the tenement's 100% owner Ferdies Find Pty Ltd ("Ferdies"), Magnum can earn up to 80% of the issued capital of Ferdies subject to an exploration expenditure of $1.1 million over a minimum of three years.

Location

The Tanami West project is located in the Northern Territory approximately 570km northwest from Alice Springs, 33km east of the West Australian border and 140km north of Lake MacKay (Figure 2).