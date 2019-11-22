Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Independent Director

The Nominating Committee ('NC') has considered Mr Lee's professional qualifications such as his Degree in Technology (Management), his fellow membership of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and that Mr Lee is also a non-practising member of Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and non-practising member of Malaysian Institute of Accountants. The NC has also considered Mr Lee's past working experiences as chief financial officer as well as financial controller in various listed companies and considered his skills to be complementary to the skills of the Board as an Independent Director as well as the Chairman of the Audit Committee ('AC').

The Board accepted NC's recommendation and has approved his appointment as Independent Director of the Company, the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and a member in the NC and Remuneration Committee ('RC'). The Board is of view that Mr Lee Chong Ping has the requisite knowledge and experience to assume the duties and responsibilities as an Independent Director and the Chairman of the AC, as well as a member of the NC and RC.

The Board considers Mr Lee Chong Ping to be independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist (the 'Catalist Rules').