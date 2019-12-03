Magseis Fairfield : Defeats Seabed Geosolutions' Challenge of Seismic Node Patent

Magseis Fairfield is pleased to announce that on November 26, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ('PTAB') of the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office issued a Final Written Decision rejecting Seabed Geosolutions' attack on the validity of U.S. Patent RE45,268 (the '268 Patent). Magseis Fairfield has accused Seabed's MANTA system of infringing the '268 Patent in a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Seabed sought to attack and invalidate the '268 Patent through an Inter Partes Review before the PTAB that resulted in the Final Written Decision rejecting all of Seabed's invalidity arguments. Magseis Fairfield looks forward to continuing its patent infringement lawsuit against Seabed and recovering all available remedies for Seabed's past and ongoing infringement of the '268 Patent, including lost profits, a reasonable royalty, and an injunction against the MANTA system. For further information, please contact: Carel Hooijkaas, CEO Tel: +47 480 49 277 Email: carel.hooijkaas@magseisfairfield.com or Mark Ivin, CFO Tel: +47 948 88 606 Email: mark.ivin@magseisfairfield.com * * * Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System 'MASS' nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality. The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and has offices in US, Sweden, UK, Brazil and Singapore.

