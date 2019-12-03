Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Magseis Fairfield ASA    MSEIS   NO0010663669

MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA

(MSEIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Magseis Fairfield : Defeats Seabed Geosolutions' Challenge of Seismic Node Patent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:05am EST
Magseis Fairfield Defeats Seabed Geosolutions' Challenge of Seismic Node Patent
Magseis Fairfield is pleased to announce that on November 26, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ('PTAB') of the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office issued a Final Written Decision rejecting Seabed Geosolutions' attack on the validity of U.S. Patent RE45,268 (the '268 Patent). Magseis Fairfield has accused Seabed's MANTA system of infringing the '268 Patent in a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Seabed sought to attack and invalidate the '268 Patent through an Inter Partes Review before the PTAB that resulted in the Final Written Decision rejecting all of Seabed's invalidity arguments. Magseis Fairfield looks forward to continuing its patent infringement lawsuit against Seabed and recovering all available remedies for Seabed's past and ongoing infringement of the '268 Patent, including lost profits, a reasonable royalty, and an injunction against the MANTA system. For further information, please contact: Carel Hooijkaas, CEO Tel: +47 480 49 277 Email: carel.hooijkaas@magseisfairfield.com or Mark Ivin, CFO Tel: +47 948 88 606 Email: mark.ivin@magseisfairfield.com * * * Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System 'MASS' nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality. The Company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and has offices in US, Sweden, UK, Brazil and Singapore.

Disclaimer

Magseis Fairfield ASA published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 06:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA
01:05aMAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Defeats Seabed Geosolutions' Challenge of Seismic Node Paten..
PU
12/02MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Update on Patent Litigation between Magseis Fairfield and Se..
AQ
11/22MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Protocol From Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
11/22MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders.
AQ
11/19MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Financial calendar for Magseis Fairfield ASA
AQ
11/19MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : announces Multi-Client project
AQ
11/14MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Presentation at Danske Bank Ocean Bottom Node Seminar
AQ
11/01MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Wenche Kjølås nominated as new chair of Magseis Fairfield's ..
AQ
11/01MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
AQ
10/17MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Disclosure of Acquisition of Large Shareholding -- Magseis F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 456 M
EBIT 2019 58,6 M
Net income 2019 43,3 M
Finance 2019 77,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,55x
P/E ratio 2020 3,40x
EV / Sales2019 0,00x
EV / Sales2020 -0,13x
Capitalization 77,3 M
Chart MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA
Duration : Period :
Magseis Fairfield ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,32  $
Last Close Price 0,42  $
Spread / Highest target 215%
Spread / Average Target 215%
Spread / Lowest Target 215%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carel Willem Jan Hooijkaas Chief Executive Officer
Wenche Kjølås Chairman
Tom Scoulios Chief Operating Officer
Mark Ivin Chief Financial Officer
Jan Bertil Gateman Executive Director & SVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA-73.29%78
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.-37.90%1 006 982
SCHLUMBERGER NV0.78%50 115
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.03%18 425
BAKER HUGHES4.28%14 570
TENARIS2.25%12 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group